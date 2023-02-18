Clear Sound launches a new head clinic in heart of the capital, Malviya Nagar

Clear Sound, the smart-hearing aid giant in Delhi NCR, has come out with a better and bigger head clinic in Malviya Nagar. Clear Sound provides advanced hearing aid services for adults and children with hearing imparities.

Commencing the revolution that Clear Sound aims to bring, it has come a long way since 2010. With the help of state-of-the-art technology and experienced professionals, Clear Sound prioritizes the hearing aid experiences of adults and children.

Stating the importance of curing hearing loss, Devkant Mishra, Founder and Director, Clear Sound quotes Helen Keller, 'Blindness cuts us off from things, deafness cut us off from people'. He further states, "Hearing loss makes it difficult for a person to engage with their peers, which has an impact on their capacity to take part in social and professional interactions. It restricts opportunities for education and employment. It hinders a child's ability to learn. Deafness is associated with cognitive impairment in elderly persons, which raises their risk for dementia and depressive disorders".

The right hearing solution is key to making you feel confident and connected to your life...

Roping in Padma Shree Dr Sunil Jogi as the brand ambassador of the brand, Clear Sound plans to bring hearing aids for every individual with hearing imparities. In India, the lack of professionals available in the field is a serious concern. Moreover, people fear visiting a hearing aid clinic thinking that aids would burn a hole in their pockets.

Clear Sound has revolutionalized this concept by providing advanced rechargeable hearing aids at reasonable costs. Additionally, people can find digital hearing aids that are made to fit their lifestyle needs and price range. Their economic hearing aids give them a cornerstone over their competitors. These aids are created specifically for folks who lack the funds to buy high-end products but still desire higher sound quality than what is currently offered across the market.

The new center is an added feather in its cap as it plans to bring innovation to the hearing care industry, which is still developing. "We have been experimenting with digital hearing aids solutions that are designed to enhance the way the brain processes sound information. Lately, we have come up with invisible hearing aids that make the wearer feel more confident without feeling embarrassed. With our bigger center, we are building on the latest technology available on the market", Mishra further divulges.

Committed to hearing excellence, Clear Sound has transformed the hearing aid experience for 20000+ people across Delhi NCR. Having an expert team of audiologists and speech therapists, Clear Sound Hearing & Speech Clinic is dedicated to providing personalized care to every adult or child having hearing imparities. The practice is committed to connecting patients with the best-fit solution for their hearing loss as quickly as possible. Committed to aural excellence, their expertise lies in digital hearing aids, and state-of-the-art technology helps in offering the latest technology available across the market.

