Climate resilience tools to hit USD 1.3 trillion by 2030, opening doors for private players: Report

New Delhi [India] May 7 : Global demand for climate adaptation and resilience (A&R) solutions could reach USD 0.5 to USD 1.3 trillion by 2030, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report added that A&R solutions open a significant opportunity for the private players to invest in such areas.

This opens a vast, largely untapped opportunity for private capital to invest in emerging value pools, from flood defence and wildfire protection to climate intelligence and water efficiency technologies, the report added.

Emerging markets, and India in particular, are at the forefront of climate vulnerability, therefore offering Climate Adaptation and Resilience opportunity for the Private Equity Industry.

The report adds that from the growing demand for stormwater drainage infrastructure and climate-resilient building materials to the rising adoption of abiotic stress protection in agriculture, India is witnessing the formation of distinct value pools.

"The private equity ecosystem has an opening to scale solutions that combine strong unit economics with real-world resilience outcomeswhether it's in advanced water metering, tech-enabled EMS services, or bio-stimulant agri-inputs," said Kanchan Samtani, APAC Leader - Corporate Finance & Strategy & India Leader - Principal Investors & Private Equity, BCG.

"As regulations and public procurement accelerate, the case for investing in India's climate resilience story is not just compellingit's actionable," Samtani added.

In the current scenario, the global spending on A&R solutions is only estimated at USD 76 billion per year, and the vast majority stems from public sources.

To meet the rising needs by 2030, there is an opportunity for private investment in the current gap, the report added.

The new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Temasek, The Private Equity Opportunity in Climate Adaptation and Resilience, points out that climate intelligence solutions, resilient building materials, flood defences, water efficiency, agricultural inputs, and emergency medical services are the key emerging sectors where private sector players can participate.

