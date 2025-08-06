Closed coal mines repurposed into ecoparks, tourism sites: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 6 Closed coal mines have been repurposed into eco-parks, mine tourism sites, recreational parks and other community-oriented facilities, the government said on Wednesday.

Bishrampur (Kenapara) and Ananya Vatika in South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Saoner Eco Park in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Kayakalp Vatika and Pisciculture at Kerketta Mine Void in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) are some of the notable examples, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

In countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia, a few closed coal mines have been repurposed into tourist spots, cultural centres, reservoirs or for industrial purposes, etc.

Similarly, in India, coal and lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have undertaken various repurposing initiatives, such as the development of eco-parks, mine tourism sites, recreational parks, pisciculture in mine voids, solar power projects and other community-oriented facilities, the written reply said.

The guidelines governing the closure and repurposing of coal mines emphasise land reclamation, environmental restoration, and post-mining utilisation for community and economic benefits.

Following these guidelines, the government repurposes coal mines, ensuring minimal long-term ecological damage, and integrates agriculture, pisciculture, eco-parks, waterbody restoration and green energy projects into these spaces. Further, the ministry also encourages the engagement of local communities in the operation and maintenance of public spaces, fostering employment and enhancing the cultural relevance of post-mining land use.

“Coal or lignite PSUs are currently augmenting production to meet the country’s growing energy needs. In cases where a mine is closed due to resource exhaustion, permanent workers are redeployed to other operating mines, ensuring continuity of employment,” the statement said.

The Guidelines for Preparation of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan for Coal and Lignite Blocks-2025 mandate that a minimum of 25 per cent of the five-yearly escrow amount deposited for mine closure is to be utilised for community development and livelihood activities.

