Cloud4C achieves the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Cloud4C, a leading global multi-cloud migration and managed services provider announced that it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. The certification is a validation of the company's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

With over 75 per cent of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach. With the advanced specialization, Cloud4C will now fill this gap and enable more organizations in their containerization journey.

Debdeep Sengupta President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C, said, "Large enterprises around the world are now running their applications on containers in order to address their need for scalability. Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service is a leading offering to enable this. We are delighted to have earned advanced specialization in this area as this will further empower us to serve our customers globally in their application modernization journey."

Cloud4C's managed Kubernetes services expertise empowers organizations to advance application modernization operations. Customers can deploy, scale, manage, monitor, communicate, and secure app containers with ease across multiple nodes and IT ecosystems. Cloud4C's Kubernetes as a Service offering enables modernized application development, testing, and runtime environments. As the world's largest application-focused managed cloud services provider, Cloud4C's unique automation engines and intelligent platforms (machine learning, deep learning solutions) help enterprises embrace a world-class managed Kubernetes services experience.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales, and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure."

Cloud4C is an Azure Expert MSP with advanced specializations for SAP on Azure, Windows Server and SQL Server Migrations, Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Threat Protection, Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Linux and Open-Source Database Migration to Microsoft Azure, Networking services on Microsoft Azure and now, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure. Cloud4C promises seamless, cost-effective digital transformation on public/private/hybrid/multi-cloud set-ups coupled with 24/7/365 support from 2000+ certified experts.

