Cloud4C Appoints Arindam Mukherjee as New President of Sales for India Region

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: Cloud4C, a globally leading managed cloud services provider, announces the appointment of Arindam Mukherjee as President of Sales for India region, across all its industry and service verticals. This underlines the company's strong vision to help transform the technology landscape in India, having grown over the last few fiscals to become one of the country's top multi-cloud services players.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CtrlS and Cloud4C, mentions, "The cloud-native transformation and digital possibilities in India are virtually limitless, yet largely untapped at enterprise level. Arindam's addition will serve to deepen our presence in key verticals such as BFSI, energy, manufacturing, while unlocking greenfield opportunities across other sectors. I have utmost confidence in him to lead Cloud4C to the scale we envision to in India."

Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cloud4C, adds, "Arindam's expertise across technology operations/sales/multi-BU delivery, paired with a keen intuit about India's cloud business landscape are invaluable add-ons. He has been one of the drivers behind software-defined network adoption and has been an early proponent of hybrid cloud in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with him in our quest to help Indian businesses leverage the most advanced digital innovations for their business transformation."

Arindam joins Cloud4C following a series of successful stints across industry leaders like Cisco, Microsoft, Sify where he amplified the cloud and technology infrastructure businesses across BFSI, Digital Native, Conglomerate, Industrial & Automotive sectors. More recently, he was the Senior Director of Cloud Infrastructure Business (OCI) at Oracle, building a high growth culture and scaling critical pillars to great business success.

Arindam says, "India requires a disruptive approach when it comes to foundational technologies such as cloud. It feels exceptional hence to join one of the fastest growing cloud behemoths. Cloud4C differentiates itself in being cloud-agnostic, platform-driven, and automation focused which I believe will be profoundly impactful for legacy as well as new firms in India, especially when considered the proliferation of digital needs across the lengths and breadths of the nation."

Cloud4C is a leading global cloud managed services provider, serving over 4,000 customers across 26 countries. With a strong focus on delivering end-to-end managed services, Cloud4C helps businesses simplify their cloud journey in a single 99.95% SLA from infra till application login. The company's robust and scalable cloud solutions empower organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve business agility.

