CloudPe Expands Footprint with New Tier 4 Data Center Deployment in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28:CloudPe is happy to announce the launch of its new region IN-WEST2 hosted at a Tier 4 certified data center in Navi Mumbai. This is a big step up in terms of reliability, performance and scalability for customers in India and beyond.

The new deployment is live at Yotta's Tier 4 Certified Data Center, the highest level of fault tolerance and uptime guarantee. Designed for mission critical workloads, IN-WEST2 is for organizations looking for next gen infrastructure with enterprise grade reliability.

Key Highlights of the IN-WEST2 Region:

Tier 4 Certified Infrastructure: Hosted at Yotta DC, maximum uptime and fault tolerance.

Hosted at Yotta DC, maximum uptime and fault tolerance. Lightning Fast Connectivity: 20 Gbps uplinks for super fast data transfer and low latency.

20 Gbps uplinks for super fast data transfer and low latency. Next Gen Storage: All NVMe storage fabric with ultra low latency, 200 Gbps interconnect and triple data replication for high availability.

All NVMe storage fabric with ultra low latency, 200 Gbps interconnect and triple data replication for high availability. High Performance Compute: Latest gen AMD EPYC processors on HPE and Dell servers for performance for modern applications.

Multi Homed Redundancy: Network resilience powered by TATA, Jio and Airtel for no downtime.

In addition to the new infrastructure, CloudPe customers still get all the standard platform benefits including built-in security, transparent pricing, software defined storage, Kubernetes-as-a-Service, Virtual Private Cloud support and automated infrastructure management for scale.

“We're excited about what IN-WEST2 means for our customers. It brings them the speed, availability, and flexibility they've been asking for, and it reflects our ongoing promise to build cloud services that work as hard as they do” said CEO Ishan Talathi. “This region is optimized for performance-critical workloads and businesses looking to future-proof their infrastructure.”

About CloudPe:

CloudPe, a joint venture between Leapswitch Networks and Strad Solutions, is a global cloud solutions provider powered by a resilient OpenStack infrastructure, serving businesses across more than 110 countries. It offers a wide range of core services, Virtual Machines, managed Kubernetes clusters, S3-compatible object storage, block volumes, GPUs, load balancers, firewalls, VPN, and VPC networking, backed by transparent, cost-efficient pricing and no hidden fees. With enterprise-grade reliability features such as 99.95% VM uptime SLA, triple-replicated NVMe block storage, high request-rate object storage, and advanced security tools including firewalls, encryption, and RBAC, the platform enables scalable and secure deployments for developers, SMBs, startups, and large enterprises alike. CloudPe is positioned as a next-gen, customer-centric partner, delivering hyperscale capabilities, cost savings up to 30%, and seamless cloud management through APIs, CLI, and Terraform support.

