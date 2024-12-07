CloudThat Creates History as the First Indian Company to Win Consecutive AWS Training Partner Awards

NewsVoir

Las Vegas [US], December 7: CloudThat is excited to announce it is a recipient of the 2024 AWS Training Partner of the Year (APJ) Award, recognizing the top AWS Training Partners around the globe that have provided significant contributions related to number of students trained, number of classes delivered, and YoY student growth.

Presented during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards honor partners demonstrating specialization, innovation, and collaborative excellence. These awards recognize the AWS Partners that have continually evolved their business models to deliver outstanding customer support and success.

CloudThat's relentless focus on transforming education and closing skill gaps in the cloud-driven era has earned this prestigious distinction. By offering advanced certifications in AI/ML, cloud security, and DevOps, and expanding access to AWS Skill Builder in untapped markets, CloudThat has consistently tailored its training programs to address the dynamic needs of modern cloud technologies. Through its comprehensive training solutions, CloudThat has empowered professionals and organizations to excel, establishing itself as a benchmark in the technology education industry.

"It is an extraordinary honour for CloudThat to become the first Indian company to win the AWS Training Partner of the Year Award (APJ) twice in a row," expressed Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO of CloudThat. He further added, "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations with the practical, dynamic, and industry-aligned skills needed to thrive in a digital-first world. Winning this award consecutively is a testament to the impact of our training programs and our team's unwavering commitment to empowering learners with world-class cloud expertise. This milestone inspires us to aim higher, innovate further, and build a future-ready cloud workforce. I am deeply grateful to AWS for this acknowledgment and to our clients, learners, and partners who trust us as their upskilling partner."

Jason Menezes, Program Manager at Lupin, congratulated CloudThat, saying, "Congratulations on being named the AWS Training Partner of the Year (APJ) 2024. As a customer, I've witnessed firsthand the passion, expertise, and dedication that CloudThat brings to empowering professionals and organizations through world-class cloud training. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects the impact you've had on transforming the cloud journey for so many."

Syed Shareque, Cloud Engineer Executive at Savic, also expressed his congratulations, adding, "Achieving this prestigious award for the second consecutive year is truly commendable. A big shoutout to the CEO, Bhavesh, and the entire team for consistently setting high standards and leading with excellence. Wishing CloudThat continued success and even greater accomplishments in the future."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

CloudThat is honored to receive the AWS Training Partner of the Year (APJ) Award for 2024, a recognition of its innovative approach to addressing skill gaps and equipping individuals and organizations to excel in the AWS ecosystem.

Established in 2012, CloudThat is an award-winning company and the first in India to offer both cloud training and consulting services. As a global leader in digital transformation, CloudThat empowers individuals and organizations with skills in cloud and other cutting-edge technologies like GenAI, Data, AI/ML, DevOps, and IoT. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in the UK, USA, and Bangladesh, CloudThat has supported clients across 30+ countries, training over 750,000 professionals and delivering 350+ consulting projects for 200+ organizations. CloudThat is also a proud AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, AWS Advanced Tier Training Partner, and Microsoft Solutions Partner. With 11 prestigious awards in the last 7 years, including the AWS Training Partner of the Year (APJ) 2024 and Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year 2024, CloudThat continues to lead with innovation, driving impact for businesses and professionals worldwide, while working to bridge the global digital skills gap.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor