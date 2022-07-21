CloudxLab launches Full Stack Engineer Course with 100 per cent Job Guarantee

CloudxLab, a leading ed-tech startup specializing in Deep Technologies like AI, Machine Learning, DevOps, Big Data, etc has announced their course on that aims to provide 100 per cent job guarantee to its learners.

The Ed-Tech leader is excited to launch this course at a crucial moment in the industry when the struggle to find technologically hands-on talent is real.

The industry demands its talent to be dynamic and acquire deep expertise in emerging technologies. The strategic course, along with its job guarantee program, aims to meet these evolving needs of the industry.

"The learners who are part of this program will be specifically trained to solve industry problems. We'll be training them end-to-end from coding to deployment through rigorous hands-on based training," said Sandeep Giri, the Chief Instructor and Founder of CloudxLab.

The program also takes a unique approach to enable holistic development for its learners. Along with carefully curated technologies, the course promises to empower learners with English language communication and interview-readiness skills to accelerate their employability.

Learners of the course will be trained in tools and technologies like DevOps, System Design, HTML, CSS, Javascript etc over a period of 8 months. During this period, they will be working on more than 20 projects and 1 capstone project. Anybody interested in upskilling themselves as a Software Engineer can apply for the course. Learners can enroll for the course only after clearing an entrance test and interviews.

CloudxLab has previously partnered with some renowned names like Intel Corporation, IIT Roorkee etc to train learners in the domain of AI and Data Science with various certificate and PG certificate programs. Powered by their innovation processes, Cloudxlab provides a gamified environment where learning is fun and constructive.

They also provide a wide range of courses on deep technologies like AI, Data Science, DevOps, Data Engineering, Machine Learning etc.

Find more details about the Full Stack Engineering course here:

