Club York Expands its Footprint in the heart of the nation, Delhi, Launches its 6th store

New Delhi [India], September 12: Club York, India’s fastest-growing fashion brand that has been making waves with its distinctive blend of global style, quality and charm for men’s fashion with affordable price points under Rs 999, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Delhi. This marks yet another milestone in the brand's journey to redefine fashion and cater to the dynamic preferences of consumers.

The new Club York store is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts with its wide range of premium quality clothing at pocket-friendly prices. It aims to provide a seamless customer experience, bridging the gap between online and offline shopping. Club York will showcase its entire range of casual wear, known for its youthful, sporty, and casual style. Additionally, the brand offers a selection of womenswear and gender-neutral designs as well.

"We are thrilled to bring Club York's exquisite fashion offerings to the fashion-conscious consumers of Delhi. Our brand is driven by a commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and style; this store is a testament to that dedication. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the vibrant fashion landscape of Delhi," said Aayush Dhawan, Founder of Club York.

Commenting on the brand’s future goals, he added, “We aim to open 50 stores by 2025, With 10 stores already signed up and 10 more in the pipeline”

The new Club York store is strategically located at Plot-322, G/F KHNo-11/5, 10/5, Dwarka Kakrola, Housing Complex, Opp: Raja Electronics, Dwarka Morh, New Delhi, easily accessible for shoppers seeking the perfect blend of style, comfort, and affordability. The brand's expansion is a testament to its commitment to reaching diverse markets and creating fashion experiences that resonate with a broad spectrum of consumers.

Incubated by its parent company York Exports Ltd., Club York embarked on its journey in 2014, Club York is a brainchild of Aayush Dhawan, the scion of York Exports Pvt Ltd.

The parent company, founded in 1954, is now a third-generation family business that played a pioneering role as one of Ludhiana's first knitwear exporters. Evolving from its export roots, York Exports now supplies to esteemed corporates including Reliance, Myntra, and Lifestyle. With a remarkable capacity of 2 million garments per annum, the company's manufacturing prowess sets a solid foundation for Club York's excellence.

Club York is available online at its dedicated website www.clubyork.co.in and other online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio.

