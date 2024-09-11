CM Yogi Adityanath highlights UP's big strides in semiconductor industry

Greater Noida, Sep 11 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, highlighted the state's big strides in the semiconductor industry while addressing the SEMICON India 2024 event at the India Expo Mart, here.

He extended a warm welcome to the attendees, which included industry leaders and captains of the semiconductor sector.

"I welcome you all to this inauguration programme. I express my gratitude for choosing Uttar Pradesh for this prestigious three-day event. I thank the captains and CEOs who are driving new momentum in this industry under a fresh ecosystem, bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global leader to the ground level," Adityanath said.

Reflecting on the global challenges, the UP CM highlighted how the world was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitical crises that disrupted the global supply chain, particularly in the semiconductor industry.

"We all know that 2019 was severely affected by the most severe pandemic of the century, Covid-19. On one hand, there were the shortcomings due to the pandemic, and on the other, the geopolitical crisis negatively impacted the global supply chain, with the semiconductor industry being affected as well," he said.

At that time, we saw the repercussions across almost every industry. However, under our visionary leadership, as the world emerged from the pandemic, India, with its successful Covid-19 management, pushed forward its semiconductor and display management industries, taking significant steps toward the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India)," he continued.

The Chief Minister further emphasised Uttar Pradesh's focus on the IT sector, semiconductor industry, data centres, and electronic manufacturing, all of which have contributed to the state's growing role in these fields.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh laid special focus on the IT sector, semiconductor, data centres, and electronic manufacturing, and worked towards advancing these industries," he said.

Highlighting the progress, the Chief Minister said, "As a result, Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 55 per cent of the country's mobile manufacturing and 50 per cent of mobile component production. The state has emerged as a leader in consumer electronics, with Samsung India establishing its display unit plant in Noida. Today, UP has also established itself as a hub for data centres."

The UP CM also emphasised the state's efforts to position itself as a global semiconductor design engineering hub, actively driving innovation in these industries.

"UP has already been establishing itself as a global semiconductor design engineers' hub," he added.

Additionally, he mentioned the state's achievements in promoting the IT sector and officially granting it the status of an industry.

CM Yogi Adityanath also noted Uttar Pradesh's recognition as a top achiever in "ease of doing business", further cementing its place as a favourable destination for investment and industry growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor