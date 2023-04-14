CM Yogi Adityanath recognizes Galgotias University's achievements in education and innovation for Uttar Pradesh's future

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (/NewsVoir): Galgotias University founder and Chancellor, Suneel Galgotia and CEO Dhruv Galgotia, recently met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to discuss the multi-fold development in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, Galgotia discussed a range of topics related to the education sector and the overall development of the state. He highlighted the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and emphasized the need for greater investment in education and research. Galgotia also mentioned that Galgotias has achieved the milestone of 100 registered startups in the university.

Galgotia also discussed the challenges faced by the education sector in Uttar Pradesh, including the need to upgrade the quality of education and increase access to higher education for students from all backgrounds. The Chief Minister also added that the investment proposals will lead to the creation of 1 crore employment opportunities in the state. He added that Uttar Pradesh will become a trillion-dollar economy soon and the government is working to make it the biggest economy of the country.

Chief Minister emphasized that with the development of the Noida International Airport and the creation of the mega industrial and manufacturing hub will lead to the generation of lacs of jobs which will create massive employment opportunities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. While asserting that Uttar Pradesh is the safest destination for investments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that investment proposals worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for Galgotias University achieving the NAAC A+ Accreditation in the very first cycle of accreditation with the highest score of 3.37 and also appreciated the fact that Galgotias is now Top 5 in the country for filing patents in India. CM assured the chancellor of his government's commitment to promoting education and innovation in the state.

He also highlighted several initiatives that his government has undertaken to promote the development of Uttar Pradesh, including the establishment of industrial corridors and the creation of upto 1 crore jobs. "With the kind of development taking place in the state and the potential of its youth, Uttar Pradesh is on the way to become the number one state of the country. the government is aggressively pursuing its development agenda, while dealing sternly with anti-social elements threatening the state's security."

Overall, the meeting was a productive discussion about the future of Uttar Pradesh and the role that education and innovation can play in driving its development. Galgotia expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Chief Minister and for his commitment to promoting the holistic development of the state.

