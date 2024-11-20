Co-op Dept backbone of economic development, says Punjab minister Cheema

Chandigarh, Nov 20 Recognising the Cooperation Department as the backbone of Punjab’s economic development, the state’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday affirmed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann the government is providing full support to the Cooperation Department.

Cheema made these remarks while addressing the state-level function on the last day of the 71st All-India Cooperation Week here.

During the event, Cheema launched the web portal ‘Phulkari’ prepared by the Cooperation Department with the aim to provide a world-class sales avenue for the products crafted by women artisans across the state.

He also unveiled new products from Verka and a coffee table book of the department.

In his address, the Finance Minister said Sugarfed, once burdened with liabilities exceeding Rs 400 crore when the present government took over in 2022, has been transformed into a thriving institution over the past two years.

He said during the last two years, these liabilities have not only been cleared, but the institution has been strengthened significantly.

“As a result of these efforts, the area under sugarcane cultivation has increased from 50,429 hectares in 2022-23 to 56,391 hectares in 2024-25. Efforts to bring this institution from loss to profit have also been made, with a 14 MW co-generation plant running on paddy straw at the Bhogpur Cooperative Sugar Mill, earning Rs 15.31 crore in 2023-24,” he said.

Describing Milkfed as one of the top three milk-product agencies in the country, Finance Minister Cheema said it has set a record by purchasing 31 lakh litres of milk per day during the financial year 2023-2024.

He also mentioned the commissioning of a by-pass protein plant at Verka Cattle Feed Plant in Ghania Ke Bangar and a fermented milk processing and packaging unit at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

