COAI Dialogues calls the industry for collaborative efforts to strengthen digital trust and march towards Viksit Bharat

New Delhi [India], August 30 : COAI Dialogues, one of the leading industry forums in the Indian telecom industry, organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), voiced out its commitment to strengthen the digital network infrastructure for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The event was graced by Ritu Ranjan Mittar, Member, TRAI; Julian Gorman, Head Asia Pacific, GSMA and other leaders from the government and industry.

All stakeholders came together for the full day conference spanning across 5 sessions to discuss critical areas such as regulatory reforms, spectrum availability and affordability, infrastructure sharing and investment opportunities, under the theme of "Empowering Viksit Bharat".

Chief Guest Ritu Ranjan Mittar, Member, TRAI said, "When we talk about digital inclusion, we must not be satisfied with the achievements we had; 1.2 billion users, fastest 5G rollout, but have to reach the last customer who is still not included. The time is near for AI-enabled phones and trust issues must be addressed, given the challenges voice AI will bring. With ongoing work on backhaul spectrum and updated interconnect regulations, DoT and TRAI are actively advancing the sector."

In-line with the values of the initiative, the one-day event witnessed keynotes and session discussions by industry leaders across topics like, the early monetization of next-generation technologies like 6G and their transformative role in accelerating sustainable development, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and empowering underserved and regions across the country, while dealing with issues of immediate attention such as rise of spam/fraud communications via OTT Communication Apps and others.

Julian Gorman, Head Asia Pacific, GSMA said, "India's digital progress is powered by connectivity but must rest on digital trust, requiring urgent collaboration across the Government and industry to build a secure and resilient ecosystem. As a rising telecom superpower, India can lead by championing global standards, open interoperable frameworks and fostering harmony amid digital fragmentation. By sharing its innovations, India can help lift millions worldwide into the digital age, forging a legacy of global leadership and empowerment for a secure, inclusive digital future."

Rahul Vatts, Vice Chairperson, COAI and Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "Telecom is a very dynamic sector that has transformed the society over the last 30 years, built on unique collaboration between regulators, policymakers, Government and the private sector. Nowhere else in the world do networks carry 25 to 28 GB of data per user as smoothly, or roll out a massive 5G network in hardly a year and a half. One key concern today is digital trust and safety, especially with large-scale digital fraud. Networks, with Government and Regulator support, are addressing this with forward-looking regulations and innovative solutions. But the wider digital ecosystem must also be involved to tackle these challenges."

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, DG, COAI said, "This is an important platform for dialogue building on critical cross-sectional issues from our previous DigiCom Summit. This platform is vital for fostering collaborative discussions that will address pressing challenges and shape the future of India's telecom industry for sustainable growth and innovation."

With the participation of over 200 technology decision-makers, policy influencers and industry leaders, COAI Dialogues 2025 served as a platform to advance India's digital growth.

Centred on themes such as regulatory innovation, next-gen technology deployment, investment strategies and inclusive connectivity, the event fostered meaningful dialogue and collaboration to address key challenges and shape a future-ready, digitally empowered Bharat.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) represents the leading Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and telecom equipment vendors in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor