New Delhi [India], May 14 : The Ministry of Coal will orgse a seminar Just Transition Roadmap in collaboration with Coal India (CIL) under the G20 Presidency of India, in Mumbai on Monday.

The three-day seminar will be held at orgsed at the Jio World Convention Centre as side event of the Third Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting of the G20 Presidency of India, according to a statement from the Ministry of Coal released on Sunday.

The ministry is one of the participating ministries in the ETWG deliberations of the G20. The first meeting of ETWG was held in Bengaluru in February, and the second one in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in April 2023. The deliberations on energy transition-related issues will continue in the Third ETWG meeting in Mumbai from May 15-17, 2023.

The seminar Just Transition Roadmap will have two sessions inaugural session, which will be followed by a panel discussion session.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will chair and moderate the panel discussion and inaugural sessions. The World Bank and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) will also deliver presentations on the Just Transition aspects during the seminar.

The seminar aims to facilitate an inclusive dialogue among key stakeholders. Recognising the need for a balanced approach towards sustainability, this seminar will explore strategies and initiatives to ensure a smooth and equitable transition from fossil fuels especially coal-dependent economies to more sustainable energy sources without compromising the energy security of the nation, the ministry said on Sunday.

During the seminar, a video highlighting sustainable and environment-friendly initiatives in coal sector will be showcased. The study report on best global practices for Just Transition in Coal Sector and three booklets on bio-reclamation or plantation, eco-parks or mine tourism, and G20 Special Edition of MineTech on 'Just Transition' will also be released.

The seminar will provide the right platform for experts from India and abroad to share their insights, experiences and best practices related to just transition. Participants will engage in interactive sessions and panel discussion, according to the statement.

Dignitaries including government officials, international experts, industry leaders and renowned academicians will be present. According to the statement, the event will encourage robust discussions, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among participants to foster a collective approach towards greener and more sustainable growth.

