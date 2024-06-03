Coal production in India grew over 10 per cent this May

New Delhi [India], June 3 : In May 2024, India's coal production reached 83.91 million tonnes on a provisional basis, exhibiting a growth rate of 10.15 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a release from the Ministry of Coal.

In the same month last year, the coal output stood at 76.18 million tonnes.

During this period, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a coal production of 64.40 MT (provisional), marking a growth of 7.46 per cent compared to the same period last year, when it was 59.93 MT.

Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT.

Similarly, India's overall coal dispatches for May 2024 reached 90.84 MT (provisional), up by 10.35 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 82.32 MT.

During May 2024, Coal India Limited dispatched 69.08 MT (provisional) of coal, with a growth of 8.50 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 63.67 MT.

Additionally, coal dispatch by captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33 per cent from the previous year, which was 12.37 MT.

Total coal stock with coal companies stands at 96.48 MT. The coal stock lying with Coal India is 83.01 MT, while captive and other companies hold 8.28 MT.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Coal confirmed that coal stocks at thermal power plants remain robust, ensuring a steady power supply across the nation. Current coal reserves at these plants exceed 45 million tonnes (MT), which is 30 per cent higher than the same period last year.

These reserves are sufficient to meet the power sector's needs for the next 19 days.

