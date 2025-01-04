Coal sector achieves highest ever production & dispatch in CY 2024

New Delhi [India], January 4 : The Ministry of Coal on Saturday stated that the coal sector has achieves highest ever production and dispatch in Calendar Year 2024.

According to the Coal Ministry coal production reached an all-time high of 1,039.59 million tonnes (MT) (provisional) in 2024, marking a significant 7.28 per cent growth compared to the previous year's total of 969.07 MT.

This growth reflects the Ministry's strategic efforts to enhance domestic coal availability and meet growing energy demands, the ministry stated in a release.

The Coal Ministry stated that it has reported exceptional progress in coal production and dispatch for the calendar year 2024, reinforcing its dedication to achieving energy security and supporting the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Similarly, coal dispatches in 2024 also hit a record highest, with 1,012.72 MT (provisional) dispatched across the nation, surpassing the 950.39 MT recorded in 2023 by an impressive 6.56 per cent.

"This consistent growth in both production and dispatch underscores the sector's commitment to ensuring timely availability of coal for power generation and other industries, further bolstering national energy security," the release added.

The Ministry's continued focus on optimizing coal production and infrastructure development aligns with the goal of reducing dependence on coal imports, strengthening the country's self-sufficiency, and contributing to long-term sustainable growth, the release added.

The Ministry, in December 2024 stated that under the Integrated Coal Logistics Plan the government has targeted Coal production of 1.5BT by FY 2030.

Under the "Mission Coking Coal" initiative, the Ministry of Coal is targeting domestic raw coking coal production of 140 MT by 2030. For FY 2023-24, production stood at 66.821 MT, with a target of 77 MT set for FY 2024-25.

Key measures include- modernizing ageing washeries under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), monetizing old washeries to enhance operational efficiency and auctioning 14 coking coal blocks to private players, expected to commence production by 2028-29.

The Ministry has implemented several reforms to streamline operations and promote transparency. In 2024, the 7th tranche of the NRS e-auction saw 17.84 MT of coal booked. Four tranches under the SHAKTI B(VIII-A) policy facilitated the auction of 23.98 MT of coal.

A revised pricing mechanism for coal gasification projects was introduced, with the ROM price for regulated sectors now applicable to gasification projects commissioning within seven years.

