Coal stockpiles surge to 147 million metric tons, ensuring energy security

New Delhi [India], May 20 : The cumulative stock of coal at pit-heads and in transit to Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) stands at 147 million metric tons (MT), as of May 15.

The figure exhibits an upsurge from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, marking 25 per cent growth from 117 MT.

Equally is the increase in TPP end stock, which currently stands at 45MT, reflecting a 29 per cent surge compared to last year's 34.83MT.

In an official note, the Ministry of Coal has reaffirmed its commitment to guaranteeing a steady and affordable supply of coal for both power and non-power sectors.

Recent statistics released by the Ministry unveiled a surge in coal stockpiles, indicating robust measures in place to meet the escalating demands of the economy.

Coal India Ltd, the cornerstone coal-producing Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), boasts a pithead stock of 85MT, indicating 30 per cent rise compared to the preceding year.

Such advancements underscore the ministry's concerted efforts in fortifying coal reserves to cater to the burgeoning energy requirements of the nation.

Anticipating the onset of the monsoon season, the Ministry of Coal has meticulously strategized to ensure ample coal availability at TPPs.

This proactive approach aims to mitigate potential disruptions and sustain uninterrupted power generation during adverse weather conditions.

The ministry's proactive stance is underscored by a 7.26 per cent increase in coal production this year, coupled with an 8.78 per cent rise in thermal power generation and an 8.45 per cent growth in rake supply.

An aspect of the ministry's strategy involves fostering close collaboration with stakeholders through initiatives like the Inter-ministerial Committee of Coal, Power, and Railways.

Recent deliberations in sub-group meetings with State Gencos have reaffirmed the adequacy of coal stocks across TPPs nationwide.

These weekly forums serve as a platform for addressing coal supply and logistics challenges, ensuring timely resolutions and seamless operations.

Furthermore, the augmentation of evacuation infrastructure and the operationalization of additional ports for coastal coal transportation have significantly enhanced logistical efficiency across the country.

These investments underscore the ministry's steadfast commitment to streamlining supply chains and bolstering energy resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor