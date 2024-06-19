Coca-Cola India Launches Affordable Small Sparkling Package (ASSP) with 100 per cent Recycled PET (rPET) Bottles

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 19: Coca-Cola India, after pioneering the introduction of 100% recycled PET (rPET) by beverage industry in India, is taking another meaningful step towards creating a circular economy. The company has announced the launch of Coca-Cola in ASSP with 100% Recycled PET (rPET) in 250ml bottles, starting with the state of Orissa.

Manufactured by Coca-Cola's bottling partner, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL), this initiative underscores the company's commitment to sustainability, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.

Compared to conventional virgin PET packaging, in the ASSP (Affordable Small Sparkling Package), emissions are reduced by 36% through the light-weighting of PET material. Additionally, the shift from virgin PET to recycled PET in ASSP contributes to a further reduction in the carbon footprint, resulting in an overall 66% decrease compared to non-ASSP packaging with virgin PET.

Launching 100% rPET ASSP, Alok Sharma, Executive Director, Supply Chain, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), stated, "The introduction of recycled PET in ASSP is a crucial step towards plastic circularity, emphasizing a substantial reduction in the overall carbon footprint. This initiative aligns with our broader vision to scale up sustainable practices and lead the way in shaping a greener future for the beverage industry in India."

Enrique Ackermann, Vice President, Technical Innovation and Supply Chain, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, said, "Our efforts at expanding rPET in India is a testimony of our commitment to increase the availability of high-quality, food-grade, recycled plastic for consumers in India. With these eco-friendly bottles we seek to drive a circular economy for packaging, reduce waste and carbon emissions, bringing us closer to the World Without Waste goal of making bottles with 50% recycled content by 2030.

The Coca-Cola Company offers 100% rPET bottles in over 40 markets. With the launch of World Without Waste, an ambitious sustainable packaging program, it aims to help collect and recycle a bottle or CAN for every one it sells by 2030. The goal is to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy-based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea-based beverage - Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

HCCB was incorporated on February 14, 1997. Since then, HCCB has come a long way in being able to serve 25 lakh retailers, 3,500 distributors, and 6,000 employees. 250,000 farmers grow the agricultural produce that HCCB uses in making its products. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and its operations are spread in 22 states, 3 UTs, and 376 districts in South, West, and Eastern India. Through its 16 factories spread across India, it manufactures and sells 60 different products across 7 categories. Its products include some of India's most loved beverages - Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, Fanta, and a lot more.

