Coca-Cola LATAM Ex-CIO, Miguel Pineros Petersen Joins Salescode.ai as Global Director, Strategy and Solution Consulting, for its LATAM operations

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 30: SalesCode.ai, the world's most advanced AI Platform for CPG sales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Pineros Petersen as the Global Director, Strategy and Solution Consulting for Latin America, to strengthen its international operations.

SalesCode.ai is a leader in AI for Sales and eB2B with more than 2 million users across top global CPG companies like ITC, Coca-Cola, MARS, Perfetti, J&J and others.

With over 20 years of international experience in the CPG industry, primarily with Coca-Cola, Miguel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in driving eB2B growth strategies. Before this, he led Wabi2B B2B marketplace as the General Manager across 15 countries with an impressive Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) exceeding 400 million USD in 2022.

Prior to this, Miguel led the global rollout of the Wabi2B Ecosystem, aligning bottling partners and stakeholders to scale Wabi2B's presence and impact. He also served as the group Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Coca-Cola in Latin America.

Throughout his career, Miguel has demonstrated a proven track record of success in creating, incubating, and scaling digital and e-commerce initiatives. He has also excelled in leading large cross-functional international teams.

Ranjeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of SalesCode.ai, expressed his delight, saying, "We are excited to welcome Miguel to SalesCode.ai. His extensive experience in the CPG industry and eB2B landscape, coupled with his exceptional leadership qualities, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and drive success for our clients, globally."

About Salescode.ai

Founded by Ex Coke business leaders, SalesCode.ai is the NextGen AI Platform for "Future Ready Sales Team and Trade" with AI and eB2B for CPG Industry.

SalesCode.ai is possibly the only Enterprise SaaS platform that guarantees a minimum Sales Up-lift of 3%

Led by sales experts, SalesCode.ai is a team of 170+ professionals working with 65+ top CPG brands across 18+ countries.

Headquartered in Gurugram, India, SalesCode.ai has already established a 100% subsidiary in Mexico and is in the process of setting up operations in Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

