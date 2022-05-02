CodeQuotient Partners with Geeta University to Launch CodeQuotient Academy

The premier learning and career platform for aspiring programmers in India, is launching its first-ever 'CodeQuotient Academy' in partnership with Geeta University, Panipat. A first-of-its-kind initiative, CodeQuotient Academy aims to empower universities by making students industry-ready and giving them better job prospects, while simultaneously helping companies in the tech industry find the talent.

As part of its tie-up with Geeta University, CodeQuotient Academy will introduce an industry-integrated program as a part of their degree curriculum enabling them to prepare students for challenging tech roles. This means students will have access to the project-based learning approach of CodeQuotient and they will learn software development by building real-world projects.

What's unique here is that it is not just another online program added to their curriculum. Instead, CodeQuotient's mentors will visit the university and train students in the classroom. They are not confined to a screen, but they can interact with their fellow students and mentors in real-time.

Students will get unparalleled exposure to internships & jobs at any of the 100+ technology companies that are a part of CodeQuotient's partner network. Furthermore, during the tenure of the course, students will get hands-on developer experience by working on the live projects of CodeQuotient's hiring partners. A program of this kind is unheard of in India compared to the west, especially in USA universities, where such programs are quite popular. And the cherry on top? They will get paid for these projects, and their fees will also be sponsored.

Industry Integrated programs of CodeQuotient Academy are designed in liaison with companies and are empowered by their tech platform which enables project based learning, real-time mentoring from industry experts, community-based learning and deep analytics of the students' performance. The aim of this is to create a large talent pool of students who are competent and industry-ready. Commenting on the same, Dr Vikas Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Geeta University says, "The demand for industry-ready professionals has been rising and our partnership with CodeQuotient is a big step towards empowering our students & making them industry ready." He also added that, "There is a lot of interest among the students about this course being started by CodeQuotient."

Speaking about this and announcing plans for the coming year, Arun Goyat, Founder and CEO, CodeQuotient says, "CodeQuotient Academy is a breakthrough education model that helps universities become powerhouses of tech talent and judging by the student & campus response at Geeta University, we are extremely delighted and are partnering with four more universities this year."

CodeQuotient is a learning and career platform for aspiring programmers that empowers learners, colleges, and companies with their pathbreaking programs and prepares students for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Thousands of students have successfully completed CodeQuotient powered programs and more than 100+ companies employ them.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor