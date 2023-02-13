Coforge announces partnership with Denodo

Leading digital services and solutions provider Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, on Monday announced its partnership with Denodo, a data integration, management and delivery platform, to enable banks and other financial organisations to engage in agile modernisation projects without affecting daily operations.

Under the partnership, Palo Alto-headquartered Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualisation, while Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise to banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) clients.

According to a Coforge statement released on Monday, this association will enable companies to overcome challenges like security, compliance, systemic risks, downtime, and data migration quality, so they can gain the necessary agility to engage in migration or modernisation projects in response to diverse business needs.

Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice-President at Denodo, said, "We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Coforge to help accelerate business transformation at banks and financial services organisations through agile self-service data delivery and data modernisation, while also addressing key challenges such as security, governance, and migration risk..."

Deepak Khetpal, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Data and Analytics, Coforge, said, "We are delighted to establish this relationship with Denodo, a leading platform in data virtualisation and logical data management, in light of the growing relevance of data analytics, particularly in our fastest growing banking and financial services business."

He further said, "This forward-thinking alliance will enable us to better address the needs of our clients, providing them with easier access to vital data sources and greater flexibility in data virtualisation efforts. We believe the partnership will bring together Denodo's fine technical expertise and Coforge's deep domain-driven design thinking and implementation prowess."

According to the statement released on Monday, Coforge said it leads with its product engineering approach and leverages Cloud, Data and Analytics, Integration and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.

( With inputs from ANI )

