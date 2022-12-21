CoinSwitch announces CoinSwitch PRO league for Crypto traders

CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto investing app, has announced CoinSwitch PRO League for the Indian crypto community.

The trading league is offering a prize pool of 10 lakh rupees to skilled traders who use their trading expertise to increase their ranking, and the top trader will win the contest.

To win, a user needs to trade on the CoinSwitch PRO platform. The top 200 traders will win prizes including a superbike, iPhone, Xbox console, and rewards in Bitcoin.

CoinSwitch PRO League 2022 rank and prizes

First rank: BMW G 310 R

Second rank: iPhone 14 PRO

Third rank: Xbox Series S

4-10 ranks: Rs 15,000

11-20 ranks: Rs 10,000

21-50 ranks: Rs 5,000

51-100 ranks: Rs 2,000

101-200 ranks: Rs 1,000

To participate in CoinSwitch PRO League, visit https://bit.ly/3FKbC3V.

CoinSwitch PRO is a multi-exchange trading platform of the crypto app CoinSwitch. The first-of-its-kind KYC-compliant platform will allow users to trade Crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login. With CoinSwitch PRO (https://bit.ly/3G5MQgh), CoinSwitch reimagines the entire trading experience for Indian users. Traders can trade over 100 cryptos with --

a single login across the top 3 crypto exchanges,

discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities,

avail up to 80% lower commissions, and

enjoy lifetime free access

User ranks will be calculated based on a sum total of trading volume done during the contest period on CoinSwitch PRO. The calculation methodology of the sum total of trading volume for users is available here: https://cs-pro-support.coinswitch.co/hc/en-us/articles/13322888382745-PRO-Trading-League-Terms-Conditions

CoinSwitch is on a mission to Make Money Equal for All. India's largest crypto investing app and a Great Place to Work®, CoinSwitch is creating an ecosystem that simplifies crypto and is trusted by over 18 million registered users.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is evolving into a wealth-tech destination for every Indian. For more information, visit: www.coinswitch.co

