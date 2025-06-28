CoLLearn wins 1st prize in Gaming & Sports Category at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: CoLLearn, a pioneer in the sports Edtech sector, was named the winner for the Gaming & Sports track at the Startup Maharathi Grand Challenge 2025, organized by the ongoing Startup Mahakumbh - India's flagship startup event.

Srishty Jain, the founder of CoLLearn Sports, received the award on behalf of the company, announced as the National Winner in the category of Gaming & Sports, winning the 1st Prize at the national level, along with a cash prize.

The award was presented by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, in the esteemed presence of industry veterans, including Prashanth Prakash, Amarinder Dhaliwal, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Rikant Pittie, Archana Jahagirdar, and renowned entrepreneur and investor Aman Gupta.

The recognition came after a rigorous, multi-phase evaluation process aimed at identifying disruptive startups with transformative solutions in their sectors. CoLLearn's cutting-edge approach to integrating gaming and sports technology into the education ecosystem stood out, earning it top honors among a competitive pool of innovators.

"This recognition is not just a win. It's a dream come true," said the CoLLearn team.

"To be acknowledged by such distinguished leaders, many of whom have long inspired us, is both humbling and motivating."

CoLLearn helps people realize their passion to work in sports through its curated programs, world-class mentors, and placement support. It is filling the gap of affordable, accessible, and outcome-based learning in the sports domain.

With support from Startup Maharathi, CoLLearn is well primed to multiply its impact and speed up innovation in the Sports Education space.

"We are excited for what's to come and continue to be committed to revolutionizing how students and professionals incorporate sports and gaming into educational environments," the team added.

About the Startup Maharathi Grand Challenge

The Startup Maharathi Grand Challenge is an initiative of the government to recognise the best innovative entrepreneurial talent in the country in various sectors and categories and to sustain India's hopes of becoming a global centre for startup businesses.

About CoLLearn (www.collearnsports.com)

Backed by Google for Startups Accelerator and IIMB NSRCEL, CoLLearn is a new-age education platform that specializes in industry-integrated and niche domain programs, enabling learners to build careers in the emerging sports field, like sports analytics, sports commentary, sports journalism, sports management, sports social media, cricket umpiring, cricket coaching, etc. CoLLearn's alumni are working at leading sports organisations like ESPN, Sports Mechanics, Kadamba Technologies, Meraki Sports, Ting, Cricviz, Cricbuzz, Reliance Sports Foundation, Padukone Dravid Centre of Excellence, etc.

We focus on sports education, bridging the gap between passion and profession with live instructor-led courses and mentorship by domain experts. We are also the winner of Startup Mahakumbh 2025 under the sports category, and we have also won Elevate Karnataka for 2025. We are the first and the only sports education company to get approval from the Government of India under the NSDC scheme.

Founded with the vision of "democratizing access to unconventional careers," CoLLearn has trained and placed over 3,500 learners through 10+ curated programs in sports.

Elevate 2024-2025

CoLLearn was also selected as a winner of Elevate 2024, a flagship initiative by the Government of Karnataka aimed at identifying and supporting innovative startups across the state.

The ELEVATE program provides funding and strategic support to help startups validate their proof of concept and scale their solutions to the next level. This recognition reinforces CoLLearn's commitment to transforming sports education through innovation and impact-driven learning models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor