College of Medical Sciences with Wide Range Consultancy, Nepal Organizes Success Conclave 23 to Foster Future Growth and Mutual Relationships

New Delhi [India], August 30: The College of Medical Sciences, Nepal, hosted the prestigious Success Conclave 23 at the ITC Maurya in Delhi, bringing together esteemed professionals and leaders to deliberate on strategies and activities aimed at driving future growth and building robust mutually beneficial relationships. The event featured renowned figures from the medical and educational sectors, with Dr V. Natraj Prasad, Director of the College of Medical Sciences, Nepal, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Success Conclave 23 provided a platform for distinguished attendees to engage in thoughtful discussions, share insights, and explore avenues for collaboration between the medical communities of Nepal and India. Dr V. Natraj Prasad, a visionary leader in medical education, presented his views on the myriad benefits of pursuing medical education in Nepal. He emphasized how students stand to gain significant opportunities upon completing their courses and highlighted the collaborative efforts of both Indian and Nepalese governments in advancing educational initiatives.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent individuals from both the College of Medical Sciences, Nepal, and the WRC (Wide Range Consultancy) Pvt limited Nepal team. Sudeep Nayak, along with Sunil Sah and Santosh Kumar Bhagat, represented the WRC Nepal team, while their counterparts from the Delhi division included Ranjan Singh, Tribhuwan Pratap Singh, and Miss Kavita Gusai. This convergence of talent and expertise contributed to the rich exchange of ideas and strategies that align with the event's mission.

Reflecting on the event, Dr V. Natraj Prasad expressed his gratitude for the active participation and enthusiasm shown by all attendees. He stated, "The Success Conclave 23 has reaffirmed our commitment to fostering educational growth and collaboration in the medical field. By bringing together distinguished individuals from Nepal and India, we have taken a significant step towards realizing our shared vision of excellence in medical education and practice."

The Success Conclave 23 not only underscored the importance of strengthening ties between medical professionals and institutions across borders but also highlighted the potential for significant advancements in the field through collaborative efforts. Presence of 100 plus top dignities of top medical abroad agencies who guide students for MBBA in Nepal. This event served as a launchpad for further initiatives that will positively impact the medical education landscape in both Nepal and India.

In recent years, Nepal has gained prominence as a safe and ideal destination for pursuing MBBS by foreign students, particularly, Indian students aspiring to be doctors. The Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is a four-and-half-year integrated program followed by a compulsory internship training of one year in their parent hospital which is same as in India. It is also cost-effective in Nepal as compared to many private medical colleges in India. Besides, the medium of instruction is English, and both countries share a similar medical curriculum because they follow guidelines set by Nepal Medical Council (NMC). This curriculum compatibility factor ensures that the course content and academic standards are comparable, making it easier for Indian students to adapt and pursue their medical education in Nepal. On getting the degree, Indian students can appear for License examination conducted by Nepal Medical Council (NMC). Since food, disease, trade name of medicine etc., are common with Nepal, Indians can even easily practice as per Labour Act of Nepal.

WRC (Wide Range Consultancy) Pvt limited Nepal is a dynamic team of professionals committed to creating positive change in the realms of education, research, and collaboration. With a strong presence in both Nepal and India, WRC Nepal plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between these two nations and facilitating transformative partnerships. WRC has close links with all the 20 medical colleges, both government and private and proving to be a reliable link between the institutions and the students, enhancing the prospects of pursuing MBBS in Nepal, which is attracting the attention of international students to top medical institutions such as Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Pokhara, which are equipped with the state-of-the-art amenities required for medical pedagogy, and sharing information concerning the medical science.

