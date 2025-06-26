College Vidya's "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" Tunes into India's Jingle Nostalgia to Simplify Online Education Choices

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: When was the last time a jingle stuck in your head and actually helped you make a better decision? College Vidya, India's most trusted platform for comparing and selecting UGC-approved online universities, is aiming to do just that with its latest campaign "Ek se Badhkar Ek."

Launched on World Music Day, "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" is a bold pivot back to a format many marketers have left behind. It is a musical hook with staying power, married to a serious mission: to untangle the web of confusion students and parents face while choosing an online university. "In a world where everyone's shouting, we decided to sing," says Rashid Ali, Chief Marketing Officer at College Vidya. "Most educational brands go straight for the head. We want to speak to the heart too. And music, especially the jingle format is emotional, catchy, and quintessentially Indian."

Choosing what to study, and where is a life-altering decision. Yet today's students face a barrage of information from all directions. In this overstimulated digital world, they are often left confused and overwhelmed, struggling to identify which course or university aligns with their aspirations and capabilities. On top of that, access to quality education remains skewed toward the privileged few. College Vidya is challenging this inequity. By offering access to 100+ verified universities, it acts as a true educational mentor and counselor. The vision is to ensure inclusivity in education, and empower students to make informed choices based on their individual strengths, dreams, and realities.

At its heart, the campaign is about trust. "We're not selling universities, we're selling clarity," says Rohit Gupta, Co-founder and COO of College Vidya. "And this campaign is our lyrical love letter to every student wondering, 'Who do I believe? What should I choose?"

Across India, learners are scrolling through endless options, watching conflicting university ads, and drowning in a deluge of information. The result? No clarity. That's where College Vidya steps in, not with hard sells or flashy slogans, but with a jingle that cuts through the noise and a platform that backs it up with intelligent tools, expert counselling, and unbiased guidance. College Vidya's platform aggregates and filters options across UGC-approved universities based on eligibility, fees, faculty quality, and student feedback. The "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" campaign simplifies this value proposition into a foot-tapping narrative where every beat points toward an informed choice.

In a market dominated by AI-generated ads and celebrity endorsements, "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" leans into cultural authenticity and retro recall. The campaign revives the musical ad format that once made brands memorable from Nirma to Vicco and injects it into the Gen Z context of career stress and digital overload.

The "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" campaign uses satire and sound to mirror the mental clutter that plagues modern students. At its core, the ad follows a relatable college student navigating an environment flooded with noise - opinions from friends, family WhatsApp groups, promotional messages, and influencers all pitching different courses and colleges. The jingle, composed and written by Ravi Ra and sung by Divya Kumar, the duo known for their work on the popular series "Kota Factory", emerges as a moment of clarity, a rhythmic compass guiding the protagonist toward College Vidya's platform, brought to life in collaboration with the creative agency Dot Films, which helmed the production. The campaign showcases how even in a chaotic information age, a single, trusted voice can cut through the clutter and make the process of educational decision-making joyful, not jarring.

From Spotify playlists to auto-rickshaw hoods, the campaign spans digital and street-level India. College Vidya's jingle will make its debut not just on YouTube, but through DJ influencers blending it into trending sets, bringing academic decision-making to learners' circuits across Delhi-NCR in an unexpected but intuitive way. A key highlight: on-ground performances across Delhi Metro stations by Ritik Kumar and his troupe. With this, the brand steps out of the screen and onto the street, literally meeting students where they are.

"Ek Se Badhkar Ek" joins a rare league of Indian campaigns that put culture first, reminding the industry that not all engagement needs to start with a click, sometimes, it begins with a chorus. On a day that celebrates music's power to unite, College Vidya's jingle invites India's learners to find joy in choosing a university that's best suited for them and their needs.

About College Vidya: College Vidya is India's leading platform for searching, comparing and selecting UGC-approved online education programmes. Founded in 2019 and originating from the legacy of the Blackboard Education & Research Foundation (est. 1996), the platform was created to bring transparency and trust to the online education space. With a 4C framework: Compare, Counsel, Career, and Community, College Vidya empowers learners to make informed academic choices aligned with their goals. Furthermore, they not only offer plenty of options to compare, but also support learners with expert one-on-one counselling sessions. These sessions help students weigh their choices, clarify doubts, and align their decisions with long-term career goals.

Headquartered in Noida with a presence in Jaipur, the company has partnered with 100+ top universities (Manipal University, UpGrad, Symbiosis (SCDL), IIM, and Jain University) and has guided over 125,000 learners to the right programs. With robust tech, a learner-first approach, and a rapidly growing team, College Vidya is on a mission to democratize quality education and boost India's gross enrollment ratio.

