Combating Protein Deficiency: Poultry Protein's Vital Role in India's Nutrition Landscape

New Delhi [India], May 20: In a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of protein deficiency among the Indian populace, the Poultry Federation of India (PFI) with support from USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) recently hosted a session held on 18th May 2024 in New Delhi, which convened leading industry experts to underscore the indispensable role of poultry protein in addressing India's nutritional challenges. With participation from renowned industry experts, this served as a platform to advocate for enhanced protein intake, particularly through poultry products like chicken, duck, turkey, and eggs.

The Poultry Federation of India (PFI) and USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) recently forged a collaborative partnership to promote poultry proteins which signals a significant step forward in promoting awareness and consumption of poultry protein as a pivotal component of daily diets.

Protein deficiency remains a critical concern in India, as highlighted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Despite established recommendations emphasizing the importance of adequate protein consumption for optimal health, the nation continues to grapple with subpar dietary protein intake, significantly below recommended levels. According to a recent survey by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB), a staggering 73% of urban affluent individuals are protein deficient, with a vast majority unaware of their daily protein requirements or suitable protein sources.

Ranpal Dhanda - President, Poultry Federation of India, Ravinder Singh Sandhu - Secretary, Poultry Federation of India, Ricky Thaper - Treasurer, Poultry Federation of India, Ms. Pratibha Dixit - Nutritionist/Dietician, Artemis Hospital, Dr. Ajit Ranade - Vice President, World Veterinary Poultry Association and Shiven Khanna - USAPEEC were key speakers.

Ranpal Dhanda, President of the Poultry Federation of India, addressed protein deficiency in India. He stated, "We're glad to collaborate with USAPEEC to raise awareness about the health benefits of poultry products. Through the combined knowledge, our objective is to amplify understanding regarding the nutritional benefits of poultry products and elevate the standards of health and wellness."

Ricky Thaper, Treasurer, Poultry Federation of India added that Chicken meat and eggs are perceived as healthier alternatives to red meat, driving up the demand. Poultry products are often more affordable than other protein sources, making them accessible to a broader segment of population. Mr. Thaper further stated that in the post Covid19 pandemic phase the demand for the protein rich food like poultry meat and eggs have increased sharply. The growing awareness regarding health and wellness is further driving the demand for a protein-rich diet.

During the Session on Poultry Protein, Dr. Pratibha Dixit, emphasized the imperative of raising awareness about protein's significance in daily nutrition. She stressed the need for educating individuals on appropriate protein intake levels and the diverse sources of protein available in the diet. Poultry products emerged as standout examples of complete and bioavailable proteins, offering a comprehensive nutritional profile essential for overall health.

Dr Jeetendra Verma, President, World Veterinary Poultry Association (India) explained the goodness of chicken meat. He said that Chicken meat is a high-quality protein containing all nine essential amino acids in right proportions. It's a Lean Protein with high nutrient density. Means it provides essential vitamins and minerals also including B complex vitamins, selenium, phosphorus and niacin. Chicken protein also helps in muscle management and growth, hence it is very popular and essential for athletes and individuals looking for building the muscle mass.

Further elucidating the nutritional merits of poultry protein, Dr. Ajit Ranade, Vice President of the World Veterinary Poultry Association, emphasized its role as a complete protein source. Highlighting the goodness of healthy proteins, fats, and micronutrients inherent in poultry products, he underscored their efficacy in bolstering immunity and overall well-being.

The session provided attendees with an opportunity to delve deeper into the nuances of protein consumption and its implications for public health. Discussions revolved around strategies to enhance awareness, promote dietary diversity, and expand opportunities for poultry products.

The collaborative efforts between PFI and USAPEEC, signify a multifaceted approach encompassing education, research and development and nutritional awareness. By collaborating their expertise, this initiate aims to catalyse a paradigm shift in addressing India's protein deficiency challenge, positioning poultry protein as a cornerstone of a balanced and nourishing diet.

In conclusion, the session served as a pivotal moment in galvanizing stakeholders towards combatting protein deficiency. Poultry protein holds immense promise in fortifying India's nutritional landscape.

