Comedy Film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is ready to entertain the audience in a unique way: Abhay Pratap Singh

As the release date of the drama-comedy film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is nearing, the excitement among cine-goers to watch the film in theatres is growing rapidly. The makers of the film have decided to give the film a wide release. It will release in 352 theatres across India on December 30, 2022.

As a genre comedy films have always been liked by the cinema-going public. 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is also one such film but the humour of the film is quirky and different from other films which will entertain the audience in its unique way. It is interesting to note that the recently released trailer of the film was also hit among the masses. After the release of the trailer when the first song of the film 'Guddu Naach' was released, it was also instantly liked by everyone and in no time it became quite a sensation among the viewers/listeners.

One more song from 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' was released today. The romantic song released today is titled 'O Mere Dilbar' which has been sung by the legendary singer Kumar Sanu, the lyrics have been written by Abhay Pratap Singh and it has been beautifully composed by Shahjahan Sheikh (Sagar). As soon as the second song from the film was released on youtube, the listeners showed their love for the song. The song has been picturized on the lead pair of the film - Dhruv Chheda and Harshita Panwar and the song has a crackling chemistry between both the actors.

Interestingly, the makers of the films are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in a big way. They started the promotion of the film from Mumbai. Soon they lead actors and the makers of the film also went to Delhi, Lucknow and Patna for promotional activities where they received a warm welcome from the cinema-going audiences who expressed to watch the film in theatres in their respective cities. The response so far has certainly boosted the morale of the makers and the starcast of the film.

'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is a dramedy (drama-comedy) film which revolves around a boy (played by Dhruv Chheda) who one day decides to shift to Mumbai to work in the Hindi film industry. Soon, there is a lot of confusion about his per-day income and then he sees a sudden rush among many people to marry off their daughters with him! The story of the film is very hilarious and unique and it is bound to make you laugh till the end of the film."

Produced by Jaya Chheda under the banner of KK Films Creations, the movie's starcast includes Dhruv Chheda, Harshita Panwar, Abhay Pratap Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Ishtiyak Khan and Eshsaan Khan in pivotal roles. Notably, apart from acting and directing the film, Abhay Pratap Singh's production company 'APS Pictures' is also the presenter of the film.

