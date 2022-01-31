Comfort and Savings: Get luxurious Amore mattresses and save up to 66 percent on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Making comfortable sleep affordable, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced special deals and cashback offers on the Amore mattresses range.

The online EMI store offers a variety of deals and benefits for its shoppers ensuring a pleasant and pocket-friendly shopping experience. Consequently, they can starting from Rs. 1,176 while saving up to 66% on their purchase.

Customers can opt for No Cost EMI plans and other exclusive offers by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. They can pay for the Amore mattress in easy EMIs over a flexible repayment tenor with no additional charges.

Additionally, if the model is covered by the EMI Store's zero down payment policy, it will be exempted from the lump sum deposit mandate during the purchase. While the customer sits comfortably at home, the mattress can be home-delivered at no extra charges.

As one of India's leading mattress companies, Amore mattress leverages the latest technologies to create comfortable sleeping solutions. Gel and charcoal-infused memory foam mattresses are among some of the most hi-tech inventions of the brand. Some of the top-selling Amore mattresses available on the EMI Store include:

Amore International Medico 6 Inch Eurotop Queen Size Bonnell Spring Mattress (Multicolor, 72 x 66 Inch) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,130, zero down payment and flat 48% off

Amore International Medico 8 Inch Eurotop King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress (Multicolor, 75 x 72 Inch) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,752, zero down payment and flat 46% off

Amore Reboot 6 Inch Eurotop Single Size Pocket Spring Mattress (Multicolor, 72 x 36 Inch) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,410, zero down payment and flat 48% off

Amore Reboot 8 Inch Eurotop Double Size Pocket Spring Mattress (Multicolor, 75 x 48 Inch) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,238, zero down payment and flat 49% off

Amore Hybrid 8 Inch Eurotop Single Size Pocket Spring Mattress (Multicolor, 78 x 30 Inch) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,254, zero down payment and flat 50% off

Shop for Amore mattresses on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

1. Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

2. Choose the preferred Amore mattress model, add it to the cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

3. Fill in the required details like name and delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

4. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on 'Submit' to complete the purchase

5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

