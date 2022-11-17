Commerce minister calls for creation of robust IP ecosystem

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called for a regular follow-up on all urgent matters of IP so that intellectual property rights (IPR) regime can be further strengthened, and an ecosystem for easier filing of IP applications and their faster processing can be supported.

During a meeting for reviewing various matters and initiatives related to the Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) in New Delhi on Wednesday late night, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the importance of efforts being made to strengthen the IP regime in the country.

He called for a regular follow-up on all these urgent matters so that IPR regime can be further strengthened and an ecosystem for easier filing of IP applications and their faster processing can be supported, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce and industry.

Special focus should be given to startups so that there is more innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, Goyal stressed.

CGPDTM said that a daily open house is being held via video conferencing wherein stakeholders can share grievances/give suggestions regarding IPR cases/issues.

Steps taken on filling up of vacant posts, creation of additional manpower in the IP office, complete digitisation of IP office, preparation on training modules for officials to enhance their capacities were also reviewed, the ministry said in the statement.

Further, action taken on the suggestions given by stakeholders during the National IP conference were also reviewed.

( With inputs from ANI )

