CommerceUp and Shiprocket have partnered to provide integrated solutions to online e-commerce businesses

In an attempt to overcome logistics troubles and offer a seamless delivery experience to all its clients and customers, CommerceUp an end-to-end Saas e-commerce company is now associated with India's largest eCommerce shipping solution company, Shiprocket.

With this partnership, merchants and enterprises using CommerceUp services will have access to fast and reliable shipping solutions anywhere in the country. Advanced logistics solutions of Shiprocket integrated with progressive eCommerce solutions of CommerceUp will offer the ultimate launchpad for any business entering the world of digital operations.

By integrating Shiprocket as an eCommerce fulfillment and warehousing solution in its dashboard, CommerceUp clients can instantly dispatch the order after it has been requested. In addition to this, they will also have access to the entire spectrum of shipping features like domestic and international shipping, lower return costs, insurance coverage for lost shipments, etc.

Moreover, enterprises, merchants using CommerceUp for their business as well as their customers will be able to check real-time shipment status. This will be possible with the help of a unique tracking ID associated exclusively with their order number. Additionally, customers will also be able to avail COD option on their orders, therefore, allowing merchants to reach a larger number of markets.

With this partnership businesses can now:

Fulfill a large number of orders in a short period, Provide next day delivery, Gain a larger share in domestic markets, Launch their online store in a matter of days, Offer tailor-made D2C solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Piyush Pathak, Founder of CommerceUp said "E-commerce brands need quick delivery solutions to dispatch a large number of orders in ashort amount of time. Shiprocket integration will help CommerceUp users achieve lightning fast delivery globally while having greater control over supply chain management. Without worrying about logistics, brands will have more time on their hands to improve products and market them to the target audience".

We are delighted to shake hands with CommerceUp to enable enterprises and sellers to provide superior quality services to their customers and scale up their business. We at Shiprocket have identified an upward trend of customer expectations, and we are committed to providing for the same. For us, ensuring customer delight is central to all decisions we make said Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Shiprocket.

CommerceUp offers cutting-edge solutions for both small-scale and large-scale businesses. We help them build progressive web and mobile applications that come with payment gateway, ERP integration, and now Shiprocket shipment integration. Powered by AWS (Amazon web services), CommerceUp clients can easily sell on multiple social media platforms thereby accessing a larger marketplace. We also offer dedicated account managers and channel partners to build and sustain scalable businesses.

CommerceUp is currently expanding in the middle east market where it is helping D2C brands gain a larger market share in a cost-efficient manner. Platform's integrated tools and Arabic language support are enabling clients to manage their online store seamlessly.

CommerceUp is an end-to-end Saas e-commerce platform that helps businesses, as well as merchants, create dynamic response e-commerce websites and mobile applications. Through its cloud-based eCommerce platform it has focused on empowering e-commerce 2.0 for D2C brands by transforming business digitally and helping them to scale up at a rapid pace. The development of the CommerceUp platform was started in 2019. In Dubai, it went live with its first client live in august 2020. Since then, the company has grown progressively to servicing 40-plus brands across Dubai & India. These brands have seen enormous growth in sales by shifting to CommerceUp and generating sales of around 6 million USD in the past year.

Shiprocket is India's largest eCommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. The technology powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in India. With 17 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 29,000-plus pin codes within India and the Middle East region.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. In addition to offering Shipping Services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.

Aside from being a shipping solutions provider, Shiprocket also serves as a Cash on Delivery payment gateway. With a multi-carrier API that allows sellers to manage orders, print shipping labels, and avail tracking information from multiple providers, Shiprocket also offers state-of-the-art fulfillment solutions. The brand also provides a robust post-purchase experience to consumers, resulting in higher engagement and lower RTO (failed deliveries). The company recently ventured into the fin-tech space with their lending product 'Early COD.'

Today, Shiprocket is the force behind the country's 1 lakh plus sellers who generate a GMV of more than $1B annually on the platform. The brand delivers packets to nearly 25M consumers annually and is growing 3X year on year.

