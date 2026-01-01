Commercial LPG price jumps by Rs 111

New Delhi, Jan 1 Commercial LPG prices have risen sharply at the start of the month, adding to the cost burden of hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 111 across major cities.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,691.50. In Mumbai, the rate has increased from Rs 1,531.50 to Rs 1,642.50.

Kolkata has seen the price rise from Rs 1,684 to Rs 1,795. Chennai recorded the steepest hike among metro cities, with prices jumping from Rs 1,739.50 to Rs 1,849.50 per cylinder.

The latest hike is expected to significantly push up operating expenses for businesses such as hotels, restaurants, catering services and small eateries.

Household consumers, however, have been spared, as the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

The previous change in commercial LPG prices was on December 1, 2025, when rates were cut by Rs 10 per cylinder.

At that time, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was reduced to Rs 1,580.50.

That reduction was the second cut in a row, following a Rs 5 reduction in November. These cuts had partially reversed a Rs 15.50 hike introduced in October.

Since April 2025, there have been several downward revisions in commercial LPG prices. A total of six price cuts during this period had brought down the cost by Rs 223 per cylinder before the latest hike erased a large part of those gains.

LPG and aviation turbine fuel prices are revised on the first day of every month by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. These revisions are based on global fuel prices and movements in the exchange rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor