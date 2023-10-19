"Committed to being trusted partner in India's digital growth": Google CEO Sundar Pichai

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google today underlined Google's commitment to India's digital growth and innovation. Pichai in a post on X shared during the Google for India 2023 event Pichai said Google was committed to be a trusted partner in India's digital growth.

"We shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first devices to roll out in 2024. We're committed to being a trusted partner in India's digital growth- appreciate the support for Make In India @PMOIndia + MEIT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw" Sundar Pichai said in a post on X.

The Google for India 2023 event in New Delhi today highlighted Google's endeavours in the Indian market and featured plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally in India.

Pichai expressed Google's intention to begin manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. This endeavour is set to commence with the upcoming Pixel 8 series, and Google plans to collaborate with both international and domestic manufacturers. These locally produced Pixel devices are expected to become available in 2024.

Speaking at the event Rick Osterloh, SVP, Devices & Services Google said Google would partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce the Pixel smartphones in India

"Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India's "Make in India" initiative" he said.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai appreciated the support extended by India, specifically acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications, and Railways.

During the event Google introduced a more visual and locally relevant generative AI experience on its Search platform.

"We also introduced a more visual + local generative AI experience on Search to help surface AI-powered overviews on essential government programs, new Search features for small businesses, easier access to formal credit via Google Pay + more. https://blog.google/around-the-globe/google-asia/google-for-india-2023/" Pichai posted on X.

This enhancement aims to provide AI-powered summaries of essential government programs. It showcases Google's commitment to offering a more informed and intuitive search experience for Indian users.

Google introduced new Search features designed to support small businesses in India. These features are intended to empower local businesses by enhancing their visibility and accessibility to potential customers.

Google Pay is also set to provide easier access to formal credit, enabling users to access financial services more conveniently. This initiative supports financial inclusion and access to credit for a broader segment of the Indian population.

The Google for India 2023 event represents Google's ongoing commitment to the Indian market, where the company has already established a strong presence.

The manufacturing of Pixel smartphones locally in India is a significant development that aligns with the government's "Make in India" initiative and will likely contribute to further technological advancements and job creation in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor