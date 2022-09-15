Commqui Technologies Founder Yashesh Sawalkar set to transform BPO services in India with AI and Chatbots

September 15: Yashesh Sawalkar, founder and managing director of Commqui Technologies Private Limited, is on a mission to transform business process outsourcing (BPO) in India. Sawalkar’s goal is to transform his BPO and customer interaction services company into an ‘Intelligent BPO’ company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots to overcome human cognitive issues.

“The phrase “intelligent BPO” was coined to characterise a new type of service delivery that makes heavy use of digital tools,” said Yashesh Sawalkar, founder and MD of Commqui Technologies Private Limited. “While AI research focuses on improving human cognition, bots have proven useful in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of front- and back-end processes alike.”

Intelligent BPOs, on the other hand, can optimise complex workflows with robotic process automation (RPA) and self-learning algorithms. They can also make effective use of data analytics and business intelligence tools for customer insights; transform business processes to enable effective digitisation and automation, and use solution brokers to handle complex customer interactions over chat.

“We aim to become India’s leading BPO service provider with the best IT and digital infrastructure to partner in our client’s success,” said Sawalkar. “Commqui was started to provide customised service to clients exceeding their expectations by focusing on continuous improvement, process streamlining, and a consultative approach to outsourcing.

Established in 2020, Commqui Technologies, an ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified as per the BPO standards, has its presence in the insurance, real estate, BFSI, and Wellness and fitness sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions for all business needs; experienced professionals always believe in value creation for clients, best client support with BCP infra dedicated 1:1 lease lines, best-in-class firewall FortiGate 200F, and bandwidth aggregator.

Commqui has a state-of-the-art data strategy and planning. Data analysis is based on MIS reports as per the client’s format with micromanagement at all levels.

In 2022, Commqui started a cloud dialer for Work From Home (WFH), IVR development services, implantation of Omni channel platform, and started a new facility with 1,500 seats and international business with US-based clients.

“As more customers seek out self-service options, businesses are experiencing a rise in chat interactions; this trend is expected to continue. The implementation and use of chatbots is an efficient solution to address certain needs in customer care that require interaction with customers,” Sawalkar said.

Chatbots’ capabilities in customer-facing positions are improving with the addition of AI, which directly expands the function of chatbots in handling increasingly complicated inquiries.

According to Sawalkar, Commqui has a professional staff of more than 200 people and has generated more than 1 lakh leads since its establishment with the support of more than 25 domestic partners.

For more information visit: https://commqui.com/

