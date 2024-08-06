Community Volunteers and IYDF Partner to Enhance Orphanage Children's Lives

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with dedicated community volunteers to organize a heartfelt donation event at the Bal Seva Sansthan orphanage in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. This event aimed to provide essential food and stationery to the children at the orphanage.

The initiative was spearheaded by Puneet Verma, the head of Anirbhav Foundation, who remarked, "This event is not just about providing basic necessities but also about bringing hope and support to these children." He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from IYDF and the generous contributions from the community.

Volunteers who participated in the event included Vibha Verma, Babita Bisht, Amit Sharma, and Dinesh Sharma. Together, they distributed sugar, rice, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, cooking oil, and black gram to the children within a span of two hours. Beyond distributing these items, the volunteers spent quality time with the children, playing games and engaging in meaningful conversations, thus spreading joy and care.

The head of Bal Seva Sansthan orphanage expressed profound appreciation, stating, "This donation has not only provided us with essential supplies but also made the children feel the warmth and care from society." A total of 35 children participated in the event, receiving both material aid and emotional support.

The volunteers found the experience deeply fulfilling. They noted that seeing the children's smiles made all their efforts worthwhile. Puneet Verma, reflecting on the event, added, "Organizing such events fills us with immense joy and a strong sense of mission. Witnessing the positive impact we can collectively create is heartwarming. We will continue our efforts to bring love and support to more children in need."

This event demonstrated the power of unity and generosity, showcasing the positive impact that IYDF and community volunteers can make together. It is hoped that more organizations and individuals will join in such noble causes, contributing to a brighter future for all.

