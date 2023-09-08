COMnet Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence; Expands its Presence with a New Office in Goa

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 8: As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, COMnet, a leader in the Indian IT sector, has proudly announced the inauguration of a new office in Panjim, Goa.

COMnet is a Mumbai-based IT expert known for its transformative solutions and services. As it completes 25 years of a glorious journey in the IT industry, the opening of the Goa office is a significant step forward for the company.

COMnet’s expansion into Goa emphasizes its unwavering commitment to development and innovation in the country, as demonstrated by the company’s track record of driving corporate evolution through state-of-the-art technology. The company also aims to support local businesses and create more work opportunities for the youth of Goa, which will boost the state’s economy.

Setting a High Standard as Leading IT Solutions Provider

Since it was started in 1998 by its two visionary founders, Sanjay Divekar and Mangesh M. Pardeshi, COMnet has become one of India's major providers of IT solutions. The company has given priority to customer requirements and technical innovation throughout its journey so far. It develops and serves clients with customized IT solutions that are in line with customer demands and market trends. Apart from enjoying a Pan India presence, the company also has offices in Australia and Singapore.

COMnet is led by a very strong team under the guidance and mentorship of Sanjay Divekar, Mangesh M. Pardeshi, and Amit Khanna. The company’s team of experts has continuously offered trailblazing technological solutions to a wide range of enterprises in various sectors since it was founded.

COMnet remains at the forefront of moving the country's IT industry forward as it progresses toward a brighter future. As a leading IT solutions provider, the company has set a high standard for other businesses in the sector.

Enhancing Goa’s IT ecosystem and Empowering its Youth

As COMnet's culture goes beyond technological brilliance; the organization is dedicated to making a difference in the community. The company has firmly established itself in India, with major offices in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal since it was founded. By expanding its presence to Goa now, COMnet hopes to play a more crucial role in developing the IT sector of the country.

By launching the new office in Goa, the company also seeks to play a pivotal role in enhancing the state’s IT ecosystem and empowering its young generation. To achieve these goals, COMnet will implement several key strategies. The company will collaborate with Goan enterprises to support them strategically. This might involve leveraging the company's expertise and resources to assist local businesses in implementing the latest digital technologies, improving their overall level of competitiveness, and enhancing their market reach. The company also plans to create work opportunities for a sizable number of young people from Goa, which will help them build lucrative careers in the IT sector. Additionally, this create job opportunities in the state and strengthen its economy.

On this important occasion, Sanjay Divekar, Director of COMnet, expressed his gratitude and excitement over the future growth of the company.

He stated, "COMnet is not just a technology provider; it's a partner in business evolution. Our 25 years of unwavering commitment have propelled us to this momentous juncture, where we continue to transform industries and empower businesses."

Director of COMnet, Mangesh Pardeshi, emphasized the company's mission of catalyzing change and innovation within the field of IT.

He noted, "COMnet's mission extends beyond technology; it wants to encourage significant development in the IT sector. Our efforts to not just adapt to change but also to drive it are demonstrated by our growth into new areas, like our foray into Goa. In order to help businesses and communities to thrive in the digital era, we seek to catalyse change within the IT industry."

Director of COMnet, Amit Khanna, sees the future as one of continual growth and collaborative transformation. He spoke about the future plans for Goa and the company.

Amit Khanna added, "COMnet's journey of 25 years has been amazing and our move into Goa signifies a strategic step toward realizing our future objectives. We are dedicated to leveraging this expansion to contribute to the region's development and strengthen the position of our company across the country. Our future plans for Goa involve fostering local partnerships, empowering the youth, and embracing technological advancements that align with COMnet's commitment to development in the IT industry."

For more information about COMnet and its comprehensive range of IT solutions and services, please visit https://comnetinfo.com/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor