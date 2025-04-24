Companies with better culture scores perform better on net profit, return to shareholders and cash flows: Deloitte

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Companies with higher culture scores are more likely to experience an improvement in their net profit margins by 1.6 times than those with declining culture scores, says a study by Deloitte.

The report adds that such companies also have 1.7 times increased cash flows and give 1.2 times higher returns to the shareholders of the company than those with declining culture scores.

Indian organisations exhibit high culture scores, driven by growth opportunities and a growing focus on inclusion, said the report. In today's dynamic and complex business environment, culture is a critical enabler of sustainable success.

Culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, and behaviours that shape how employees interact, make decisions, and operate within an organisation.

The report on culture includes employee sentiment across five fundamental culture drivers: growth and learning, empowerment and inclusion, performance and results, ethics and sustainability, and agility and innovation, and their influence on 10 key financial metrics.

The report evaluates findings across six significant industries where Financial Services and Government & Public Services lead in overall culture scores, driven by strong learning and inclusion initiatives.

Sectors such as Life Sciences & Healthcare demonstrate a highly ethical work culture but face challenges in employee recognition. Consumer companies benefit from a collaborative culture but struggle with bureaucracy and poor work-life balance.

In contrast, Energy, Resources & Industrials lags due to inadequate management and unstructured processes, while Technology, Media & Communication fosters employee empowerment but is hindered by slow decision-making and compensation concerns.

Nitin Razdan, Partner, Deloitte India, said, "Key challenges such as industry-wide gaps in decision-making speed, employee recognition and governance must be addressed. Businesses that proactively bridge these gaps will see sustained growth, enhanced shareholder returns and a competitive edge in today's evolving market."

"Persistent barriers such as slow decision-making, bureaucratic complexity and gaps in performance recognition hinder progress in other sectors. To build future-ready organisations, leaders must move beyond intent and take targeted, data-driven actions that foster trust, agility and fairness at every level of the workplace," said Japneet Kaur, Partner, Deloitte India.

The findings in the report highlight the critical need for leaders to integrate culture into their strategic planning.

Organisations must eliminate unconscious biases, simplify complex processes, revamp employee rewards and foster micro cultures of autonomy and trust to drive sustainable growth, the report says.

The report added that companies can also enhance employee engagement and unlock long-term business value by aligning cultural priorities with financial goals.

