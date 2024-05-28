Computacenter Inaugurates New Office in Bengaluru, Koramangala

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 28: Computacenter is proud to announce the opening of its new India headquarters and state-of-the-art Service Center in Bengaluru, Koramangala.

The facility represents a strategic expansion of Computacenter's existing footprint in India, reflecting the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its target market customers. Situated in the globally recognised technology hub of Bengaluru, the new headquarters will play a crucial role in building scale and efficiency for the company.

Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter, commented:

"India is a strategic location for us, helping us to deliver great services to our customers across the world. We will continue to expand our presence here over the coming years - leveraging India's diverse and skilled talent pool to drive innovation, service excellence and value for our customers."

The new office, located at Bren Artimus, is a 3,300+ seat facility that is stylish, energy-efficient, and state-of-the-art. This new facility expands our presence in India and creates an inspiring environment for our team to support and innovate for our customers.

Sambit Dash, Divisional Head at Computacenter India said: "I have had the pleasure of leading Computacenter India for over 4 years now, and I am excited about our decision to further invest in India.", Dash added: "Our blended delivery model and extensive partner network means we can scale delivery when and where we're needed, always putting the customer's needs at the heart of everything we do."

The Bengaluru office will serve as a central hub for Computacenter's operations in India, supporting customers globally. This strategic expansion will enhance Computacenter's service offerings and operational efficiency to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet.

We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Computacenter plc is a public company quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CCC.L) and a member of the FTSE 250. Computacenter employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

