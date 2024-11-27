Computershare Adds 435 Employees in Two Years Since its Launch in India

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27: Computershare, a global leader in financial services, has grown its workforce in India from just 10 employees to 435 over the last two years since its launch in the country. The company recently celebrated its two-year anniversary in India, marked by a visit from CEO Stuart Irving and senior executives to its Hyderabad office.

Computershare's India employees support its Corporate Trust business, enabling it to provide specialised services tailored to the needs of its global clients, with a focus on business operations and technology.

Stuart Irving, CEO of Computershare, attended the celebrations and also confirmed the company's commitment to nurturing talent across its locations. "We've surpassed all expectations over the last two years thanks to the commitment of our talented team in India," he said.

"Our employees in Hyderabad and Bengaluru have contributed significantly to the success of the Corporate Trust business, and I'm very proud of the way our operation and culture has created a great working environment that has attracted talented and aspiring employees. I'm really pleased to have met so many of our wonderful colleagues in India who have worked hard to establish a significant source of support for our global business," he added.

In Q1 2023, the company started its India journey by setting up permanent offices of 100,000 sq. an area of 2,000 sq. ft. at its two locations. Their state-of-the-art facilities have allowed the Computershare team in India to develop a strong base for expansion and collaboration.

Commitment to People and Community

Computershare is committed to delivering value outside of its business operations, and also with the communities where it operates. Their recent CSR initiatives in Hyderabad and Bengaluru include recording audio versions of books for visually impaired people and donating food to families and individuals in need.

In recognition of its workplace practices, Computershare recently received several awards at the 2024 Global Capability Centers (GCC) Workplace Awards, for diversity and inclusion and was named among the 'Top 24 GCCs of 2024'.

The company said that it is committed to continuing to invest in its India-based team members and that employees receive comprehensive training in the dynamic and evolving landscape of the financial services industry.

- The company's CEO, Stuart Irving visited the Hyderabad office, to pay tribute to the 445-strong workforce in India

- Computershare's employee base in Hi-tech City in Hyderabad and Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru expands from 10 to more than 445 employees in two years

- Team in India supports Computershare Corporate Trust operations and technology for the US

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Computershare would continue to scale its success in India by nurturing local talent and diversifying its operations. The management team highlighted its ambition to continue on this upward trend while retaining a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

About Computershare Corporate Trust

Computershare Corporate Trust is a market leader with decades of experience as a provider of trustee and sophisticated agency services for private and public companies, investment banks, and asset managers. We offer a wide range of services that fulfill our clients' needs in corporate and structured finance, debt issuance and M&A.

Computershare Corporate Trust is an industry leader with USD$5.8 trillion of debt under administration, USD$342.7 billion in assets under administration and cross-border capabilities including USD$1.3 trillion in funds movements across 75+ currencies in foreign exchange and distributions.

With the acquisition of Wells Fargo CTS in November 2021, Computershare Corporate Trust is among the top providers in the US ranking #1 in CMBS, CRE CLO and top 3 in RMBS, CLO, ABS, Convertible and High Yield Debt. Our team of more than 2,000 employees continues our commitment to delivering the highest standards of service and value to our entire client base.

For more information, visit computershare.com/corporatetrust

About Computershare Limited (CPU)

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, mortgage servicing and a range of other diver ok sified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 12,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.computershare.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor