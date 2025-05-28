COMPUTEX 2025 Concludes Successfully

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 28: COMPUTEX 2025 concluded today after four days of dynamic exhibitions and events. The show welcomed an impressive turnout, with 86,521 buyers from 152 countries, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. As the global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, this year's theme, "AI Next," brought together leading global tech companies and startup teams. The event attracted top-tier international buyers, generating vast business opportunities across the AI supply chain and reinforcing Taiwan's pivotal role as a hub for global technology exchange.

As global AI applications diversify rapidly, Gartner's Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2025 identified Autonomous AI, Humanoid Robots, and Advanced Computing as key drivers transforming industries. COMPUTEX 2025 focused on three topicsAI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobilityspotlighting both cutting-edge development and real-world deployment.

Pegatron highlighted its capabilities in human-machine integration with interactive biomimetic robot dogs and immersive VR devices. BenQ attracted strong interest with its multi-zone exhibit, especially the AI golf simulator combining visual tracking, motion sensing, and smart analytics for real-time swing feedback. Advantech and Solomon showcased key innovations, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robotic arms, and AIoT platformsdemonstrating Taiwan's strength in intelligent manufacturing technologies.

TADA also curated a Smart Mobility Pavilion, joined by 19 brands including Pegatron, Vitalcore Technology, System Electronics, OToBrite, collectively promoting innovation in intelligent and electric vehicle technologies.

Global Startups Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of InnoVEX

Celebrating its 10th edition, InnoVEX saw its scale grow 12.5% over last year, with 450 startups from 24 countries. Thailand and the Philippines debuted national pavilions, sending a combined delegation of 22 startupsunderscoring the rise of Asian innovation and the global connectivity of the COMPUTEX platform. InnoVEX Forum welcomed renowned speakers from AWS, Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Solomon, and Advantech, sharing insights on how AI is powering innovation and digital transformation.

This year's Pitch Contest goes to DeepRad.AI from Taiwan, recognized for its innovative application of AI in medical imaging to enable early disease detection and prediction. The team's strong commitment to advancing public health through practical AI solutions was highly praised by the judges.

Tech Leaders Dominate the Stage as Keynotes Draw Record Buzz

COMPUTEX Keynote opened with Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, followed by Cristiano Amon (CEO, Qualcomm), Young Liu (Chairman, Foxconn), Dr. Rick Tsai (Vice Chairman & amp; CEO, MediaTek), and Jens Hinrichsen (Executive VP, NXP), offering rich perspectives across the evolving AI ecosystem. Notably, Taiwan featured prominently in nearly every keynote, reinforcing its critical role in the global technology and supply chain landscape.

COMPUTEX Forum, themed "AI in Action", welcomed 13 tech industry leaders from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, Texas Instruments, Advantech, Arm, Intel, Adobe, Cadence, bp Castrol, Infineon, Seagate, Schneider Electric, and Compal. Over 1,300 attendees joined the forum to explore the latest in AI implementation and market trends.

Cross-Industry Collaborations Spark New Trends in Sustainability and Lifestyle

In COMPUTEX 2025 Sustainable Design Award, Pegatron earned the Gold Award, ASUS the Silver, and Lite-On the Bronzeunderscoring the tech industry's growing commitment to sustainability.

The exhibition also featured creative cross-industry collaborations. Following last year's success, plain-me and iconic local snack brand Kuai Kuai teamed up again to launch a series of limited-edition co-branded merchandise. Meanwhile, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation and GQ Taiwan co-hosted a refined Hospitality Lounge, merging capital markets with lifestyle aesthetics and showcasing COMPUTEX's vibrant commercial influence.

COMPUTEX will take place from June 2 to 5 in 2026, driven by strong exhibitor demand following this year's successful results, the show will expand beyond Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 to include TWTC Hall 1, creating a dedicated AI-powered tech lifestyle ecosystem unique to COMPUTEX.

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

