Conference On Anti-Microbial Resistance, Novel Drug Discovery And Vaccine Development Organized By SRM University Haryana

Haryana [India], March 21: SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, known for its contribution to science and technology, organized the Third International Conference on 'Antimicrobial Resistance, Novel Drug Discovery, and Vaccine Development: Challenges and Opportunities,' at the Habitat Centre, Delhi, from 18 to 20 March 2024. Participating in the conference were approximately four hundred delegates from India and abroad. Distinguished international scientists in the field were plenary speakers across the three-day event.

The Conference was inaugurated by His Excellency, the Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya who expressed his appreciation for the organizers and complimented them on taking up an issue of global importance. In particular, he lauded the fact that eight countries were represented at the conference (UK, USA, Israel, S. Africa, Canada, Singapore, France, etc) and that the Guest of honour was the 2009 Nobel Laureate, Ada Yonath from Israel.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microorganisms evolve to become resistant to the medications used to treat infections they cause, rendering these drugs less effective or ineffective. AMR arises from genetic mutations and misuse of antimicrobial medications. It poses a significant global health threat, leading to diseases that are difficult to treat, to increased mortality rates, and higher healthcare costs. Addressing AMR requires a comprehensive approach, including prudent antimicrobial use, surveillance, research into new treatments, and collaboration across healthcare sectors and stakeholders. In the face of mounting challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance, the urgency to discover novel drugs and develop effective vaccines has never been greater.

Senior Scientists like Prof Ada Yonath, GP Talwar, Greg Basarab, Tom Blunden, Catrin Moore, and others delivered plenary lectures to an enthralled audience. Younger scholars presented their papers and posters in separate sessions. Senior officials and Vice-Chancellors of leading universities in India (like BHU) also delivered plenary lectures.

NGOs including Toxics Link working for AMR participated in the conference. Believing in academic-industry interface, the organizers had also invited stalwarts like Dr Ashok Rattan, Raj Kumar Halder, Ruhvenile, and others who made presentations of the work done in the field.

Delegates were welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, Prof Paramjeet S Jaswal, who also addressed the gathering at the valedictory. The organizing Secretary of the Conference, Prof Samuel V Raj, who is also the Dean of SRMUH and a pioneer in the field of AMR, spear-headed the entire venture, and mingled with the delegates along with his team, overseeing all the arrangements which proceeded seamlessly.

Participants, young and old, were happy with the arrangements and also the rich intellectual fare provided through the deliberations and the networking.

Overall, the conferences served as a vital platform for intellectual exchange, fostering collaboration and collective problem-solving in a field of global significance, i.e., antimicrobial resistance. The synergy generated by scholars from diverse backgrounds coming together enabled the cross-pollination of ideas, forged new intellectual bonds, and reinforced the commitment to advancing scientific knowledge for the betterment of humanity.

