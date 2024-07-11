Connecting Opportunities: A Thriving Job Fair by Directors of Employment & Training

New Delhi (India) July 11 : On June 11th, 2024, the Directors of Employment & Training hosted a lively job fair that brought together eager job seekers and supportive companies. One standout was Utkrasht Udhyog Seva Pvt Ltd, which hired over 20 candidates, showing their dedication to local talent.

Jainam Shah, Misha Patel, and Krish Goswami from Utkrasht Udhyog Seva Pvt Ltd were impressed with the event's organization and the quality of applicants. They shared their excitement about meeting enthusiastic job seekers.

Rohit Barot, Director of Utkrasht Udhyog Seva Pvt Ltd, gave helpful advice on developing skills needed for jobs in today’s private sector. He stressed the importance of learning and adapting to industry needs.

Throughout the day, job seekers had the chance to talk directly with employers, learn about different careers, and get tips on improving their job prospects. Workshops and talks by industry experts gave practical advice on starting and advancing careers.

The Directors of Employment & Training were pleased with the turnout and how the event boosted the community. They believe events like these help connect job seekers with employers and support economic growth.

Utkrasht Udhyog Seva Pvt Ltd's commitment to helping job seekers was clear. By hiring many candidates, they showed their role in creating opportunities. Their efforts inspire other companies to support local talent.

In summary, the job fair was a positive event that highlighted collaboration and growth in the job market. It gave job seekers hope and practical advice, showing how everyone benefits when talent and opportunity come together.

