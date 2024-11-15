Connplex Is In Full Expansion Mode, To Open More Than 200 Screens With The Presence In Around 15 States

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] November 15: Within a span of a few years Connplex has carved a niche and made a name for itself in the film exhibition sector by opening multiple smart and mini theatres which has added new fervor and flavour in the Indian cinema industry and have provided cinema loving audiences more choices to watch movies in a cool, comfortable and accessible environment and has completely enhanced their film viewing experiences.

Connplex is in full expansion mode and it is aiming to introduce more than 200 new screens in the coming years which would not only give a major boost to the exhibition sector but it will also give more choices to cine-lovers to watch their favorite films in the luxurious and technologically enhanced surroundings. Presently it has more than 230 theatre screens operational/under process in various parts of the country.

Interestingly, Connplex Cinemas have become Gujarat’s first NCC (national- cinema chain) having presence in more than 7 states across India and soon it will add more screens and expand its operations into 15 states of the country. By far It is not a small achievement for the company which is relatively new to the business of movie screening.

Recently, Connplex has opened its lavish Corporate-office in the city of Ahmedabad, a city which is the major business hub of Vibrant state Gujarat. The spacious office of Connplex was inaugurated on 24th October, 2024 with a seating capacity of 140 people.

Connplex is the fastest running module of smart cinemas in India. Conceptualized by Connplex Cinemas Limited (Formerly known as VCS Industries Limited), it’s a Public Limited Company dealing in movies & film marketing, promotions, advertising, in-film branding, distribution, overseas release and ancillary rights dealing for Gujarati, Bollywood & other regional languages since 2009.

The Company Connplex Cinemas Limited has ventured into smart cinema chain across India with the commitment to provide the most comfortable screens with most attractive offers to the cine-goers by providing them with a better cinematic experience at affordable rates. With wide experience in industry, Connplex is building its own cinema network and inviting franchisee/partners from remotest places of the country. Small investment, minimum operational cost and maximum returns on investment is the slogan of Connplex.

Audio and video experiences like never before, modern food kiosks and gaming, style and comfort with luxury, unique set ups for commercial and home theatres are some of the key highlights of Connplex.

Thought Leaders and Founders of Connplex Cinemas – Mr. Rahul Dhyani and Mr. Anish Patel in a joint statement said, “VCS is known for its innovations and technological wizardry. Team Connplex constantly works on various technologies, ideas , strategies and modules for enhancing the film viewing quality for the audiences by offering them the best offers at Connplex Cinemas. We provide handcrafted cinematic experience to our viewers by installing world class technology at Connplex and our high standards help in raising the ante up in the industry.” which is also known as UBER of CINEMA.

Connplex Smart Miniplex – India’s 1 Chain Of Premium Chain Of Smart Theaters. Source: Connplex https://search.app/xV5TNvKcGgNumpTy8

