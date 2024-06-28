Contabo Launches New Data Center in Mumbai, India

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Contabo, global cloud computing provider headquartered in Germany, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Data Center in Mumbai, India. This strategic expansion is in line with Contabo's ongoing commitment to delivering cost- effective cloud hosting solutions to the rapidly growing IT sector in India and South Asia.

The Mumbai Data Center is the latest addition to Contabo's robust global network, now spanning 9 regions and 12 locations worldwide. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the new facility is poised to significantly benefit local businesses and offshore clients by offering reduced latency and comfortable affordability for cloud services in the region.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Data Center in Mumbai," said Christian Boing, CEO of Contabo. "This expansion stands for to our commitment to supporting the digital growth of businesses in India and South Asia. We're very keen to provide our users with the cloud solutions they need to succeed.

"This new presence of Contabo in India enhances the local digital infrastructure and provides cost- effective cloud solutions, assisting the further growth and competitiveness of Indian businesses in our rapidly evolving IT sector." added Rajani Bhatia, Country Manager India at Contabo.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Contabo is running a special launch promotion for its customers: 50 per cent discount on Location Fees in India for Cloud VPS, Cloud VDS, and Dedicated Servers.

Key Highlights about the Contabo Mumbai Data Center:

* State-of-the-Art Technology: The Mumbai Data Center features advanced infrastructure designed to meet the high-performance demands of modern businesses.

* Optimized Local and Offshore Services: Businesses in India and surrounding regions will experience reduced latency and cost-effective cloud services, driving greater efficiency and competitiveness.

Embracing New Opportunities in a Growing Market

With a regional population exceeding 1.5 billion, India represents a largely untapped market with immense potential for digital growth. The new DC enables Contabo to better serve its customers in this dynamic region, empowering businesses to scale their operations with powerful and affordable cloud hosting solutions.

About Contabo

Founded in Munich in 2003, Contabo is an emerging global cloud infrastructure provider focusing on cloud instances (VPS, VDS), Bare Metal, as well as Object Storage. Contabo owns twelve data centers worldwide (EU, US, UK, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia regions) that host over 400,000 servers for more than 200,000 customers from 190+ countries. The company is on a mission to deliver German quality to a global audience, striving for having the most helpful customer support in the industry while offering rock-solid cloud infrastructure at an affordable price.

For more information about Contabo's Mumbai Data Center and the special launch promotion, please visit https://contabo.com/en/locations/india/

