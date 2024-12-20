Conversion Perk Crowned 1 in TechBehemoths Awards 2024 for PPC, SEO, and Digital Strategy

Mohali(Punjab) [India], December 20:Conversion Perk, a Mohali-based digital marketing agency, has achieved the distinction of being ranked 1 in India for PPC, SEO, and Digital Strategy by the TechBehemoths Awards 2024. This recognition places Conversion Perk among the top agencies in the country, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital marketing domain.

TechBehemoths, a globally recognized platform that connects businesses with trusted IT and marketing service providers, evaluated thousands of agencies across India. Conversion Perk's innovative approach, focus on measurable results, and positive client feedback helped secure its top rank.

A Major Milestone for Mohali’s Digital Sector:

This accolade highlights the growing prominence of Mohali as a hub for digital excellence. Conversion Perk, established over seven years ago, has played a significant role in this growth, offering services such as Google Ads, Amazon Ads, SEO, and social media marketing to clients across India and abroad.

Leadership Perspective:

“This achievement is a moment of pride not just for our team but also for the growing digital ecosystem in Mohali,” said Devjeet Singh, Director of Conversion Perk. “It reflects the dedication of our professionals and the trust our clients place in us to drive their business goals.”



Driving Innovation in Digital Marketing:

Conversion Perk has been at the forefront of combining creativity with data-driven strategies. With industry partnerships such as Google Partner, Amazon Verified Partner, and SEMRush Partner, the agency is well-positioned to cater to the dynamic needs of businesses navigating digital transformation.

About Conversion Perk:

Conversion Perk is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Mohali, providing services in PPC, SEO, and social media management. Known for its client-focused approach and partnerships with leading platforms, the agency is committed to delivering impactful digital strategies tailored to business objectives.

