Coocaa Unveils the All-New 43C3U Plus TV as Part of the Big Billion Day Campaign

New Delhi [India], September 18: Coocaa, a leader in smart TV technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest model, the 43C3U Plus, on the 16th of September as part of the much-anticipated Big Billion Day campaign on Flipkart. Combining cutting-edge technology with an attractive price point, the Coocaa 43C3U Plus is set to redefine home entertainment. Available exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day sale at a special launch price of ₹12,999, the 43C3U Plus offers customers an unprecedented viewing experience.

The Coocaa 43C3U Plus is designed to deliver the perfect blend of innovation and performance. Featuring Coolita OS, this smart TV provides effortless control and a streamlined interface, ensuring a seamless user experience. With CC Cast, users can enjoy a hassle-free mirroring experience, effortlessly connecting their phones to the TV in just 0.5 seconds. The Trochilus Extreme picture engine ensures vibrant colors, enhanced detail, and immersive visuals, making every viewing session feel like a cinematic experience.

Paired with Dolby Audio, the TV delivers stunning sound that puts viewers right in the middle of the action, offering a true surround sound experience. The 43C3U Plus incorporates Eye Care technology, including Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free features, providing a comfortable, worry-free binge-watching experience. One of the standout features of the 43C3U Plus is its frameless design. With an ultra-slim metal body and minimalist bezels, the TV offers an expansive visual experience, making it an elegant addition to any home décor.

Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “We are incredibly excited to introduce the Coocaa 43C3U Plus as part of the Big Billion Day campaign. Our goal has always been to deliver advanced technology at an affordable price, and with this model, we've truly exceeded expectations. With features like CC Cast, Trochilus Extreme, and Dolby Audio, we are confident that the 43C3U Plus will be a game-changer for customers seeking premium entertainment solutions.”

As part of the upcoming Big Billion Day Sale, the Coocaa 43C3U Plus will be offered at a special launch price of ₹12,999, only available on Flipkart for a limited period. The Coocaa 43C3U Plus promises to be one of the stand-out deals of the Big Billion Day event, making it an opportunity not to be missed.

