CooperVision to Host 4th Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium in Seoul, South Korea

Singapore, October 15: CooperVision, a global leader in myopia management, is proud to announce the 4th Asia-Pacific Myopia Management Symposium (APMMS) will take place in Seoul, South Korea, on October 27, 2024. This groundbreaking event, held in collaboration with the Korean Association of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (KAPOS), will convene distinguished eye care professionals, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world to tackle the growing prevalence of myopia in children and foster collaboration across the eye care community. Held in partnership with the Korean Association of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (KAPOS), the event will focus on advancing paediatric myopia management and shaping the future of eye health across the region.

Themed "Myopia Reframed: Shaping the Future of Eye Health," APMMS 2024 will host a dynamic one-day event expecting over 300 in-person and 1,500 virtual participants. Experts from across the globe, including the Asia-Pacific region, the UK, and the USA, will discuss the latest trends in myopia control. Divided into three insightful sessions, the symposium will explore paradigm shifts in understanding myopia, present cutting-edge strategies for myopia control, and delve into future innovations and the importance of early intervention. The event will showcase research and evidence-based solutions through expert presentations and engaging panel discussions, providing insights into the latest trends and advancements in tackling myopia progression and advancing paediatric eye health.

"Myopia is a progressive and irreversible condition with significant risks if untreated, and its prevalence among young adults in Asia is alarmingly high, exceeding 80% in some regions in APAC. APMMS 2024 aims to enhance the eye care industry's understanding of myopia, its risk to ocular health and sight-threatening conditions in later life and emphasise the urgent need for early intervention" said Kathy Park, President of CooperVision Asia Pacific. "By uniting the foremost experts in the field, our goal is to elevate clinical practices and establish new standards of care that will shape the future of paediatric eye health across the region."

The symposium will highlight key findings from CooperVision's seven-year clinical study on MiSight® 1 day, the first FDA-approved soft contact lens proven to slow myopia progression in children. Additionally, it will present results from a ten-year investigator-initiated study, led by Professor Nicola Logan of Aston University, UK, confirming the safety of long-term daily disposable hydrogel soft contact lens wear, MiSight® 1 day.

Dr. Paik Hae-Jung, President of KAPOS and Korean Myopia Society, Gachon University Gil Medical Center, Korea, shared, "South Korea is confronting a pressing myopia epidemic, notably affecting our younger generations. The 4th APMMS offers a pivotal moment for us to join forces with leading eye care professionals to advance our strategies and deepen our understanding of myopia management. We're thrilled to partner with CooperVision in this effort, aligning on a shared vision to elevate and promote myopia management as a cornerstone of paediatric eye care."

The symposium will be hosted at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in South Korea on October 27, 2024, from 9:00AM to 5:30PM Korea Standard Time, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. CooperVision invites eye care professionals, researchers, and professional associations to join this important conversation, collaborate with peers, and share their expertise in combating the rising myopia epidemic.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood Myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

