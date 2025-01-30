Coordination meeting held between CBI, other stakeholders over bank fraud cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : A coordination meeting was held between the CBI Banking Fraud Investigation Zone, officers from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), and Chief Vigilance Officers of Public Sector Banks in Mumbai on Thursday.

During the day-long meeting, all pending matters pertaining to ongoing investigations and prosecutions of the bank fraud cases in CBI were discussed and several issues were sorted out, CBI said in a statement.

This is a follow-up meeting after the high-level meeting held on December 4 last year between the Department of Financial Services, CBI and public sector banks.

The agenda was to enhance interdepartmental cooperation and expedite investigations in bank fraud cases.

Detailed presentations have been made by CBI and public sector banks on relevant operational issues. CBI said many aspects have been discussed and resolved.

In today's meeting, a platform has been created for regular and formal discussions between CVOs and CBI, as decided in the previous meeting and this will be carried forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor