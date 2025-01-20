Copper Powers the Future of Mobility: ICA India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: With the aim of showcasing copper's pivotal role in transforming the mobility sector and fostering sustainable innovation, the International Copper Association India (ICA India) is participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, from January 17-22 at Bharat Mandapam. ICA India's stall with the theme "Copper is Everywhere" depicts copper's indispensable contributions to modern living and sustainable development.

The stall features an innovative design with key focus areas such as copper's role in EVs, including its applications in batteries, electric motors, and charging infrastructure; visual displays of everyday objects made from copper, illustrating its versatility; insights into copper's role in abating GHG emission when used for clean energy solutions such as solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Speaking on ICA India's participation, Mayur Karmarkar, Managing Director of ICA India, said, "Copper, though just 4% of the total weight in an electric vehicle, is integral to its safety and functionality. It is the unsung hero of modern transportation. Furthermore, copper is endlessly recyclable, ensuring that end-of-life (EoL) scrap is ready for reuse without any loss in quality. This reinforces its role as a sustainable and key material in ensuring the safety, reliability, and efficiency of electric vehicles-powering the future of mobility."

The stall is designed to engage and inform visitors through interactive displays and live demonstrations, including a mock-up electric car copper's application in electric drive train, wiring harness, and batteries. ICA India's stall was also visited by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India and various other industry experts and stakeholders.

Through this participation, ICA India reinforces the importance of copper as an essential metal for India's economic growth and clean energy transition. Copper's properties and recyclability makes it a fundamental choice for all sector of the economy including building construction, infrastructure, transportation, appliances, communication, defense and healthcare. The stall's displays also emphasize copper's contributions to innovate for future technology advancements creating a safer, greener, healthier and more connected world.

Abhishek Mohla, President & CSMO, Hindalco Industries Limited (Copper Division) said, "At Hindalco, we are well-positioned to meet the growing copper demand driven by advancements in the Indian automotive sector. By partnering with all stakeholders, we aim to support innovations across the spectrum-from charging infrastructure to high-end products, India will require, including EV batteries and electric drivetrains. Our vision is to manufacture these cutting-edge solutions not only for India but also for the global markets."

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is India's premier platform for advancing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and technology providers. ICA India's participation highlights copper's critical role in enabling the shift towards green and energy-efficient mobility systems, particularly electric vehicles (EVs).

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) is the Indian arm of the International Copper Association Limited (ICA), the leading not for profit organization for the promotion of copper worldwide set up in 1959. ICA has been operating since 1998 in India and has built an active association with the growing number of copper users through its programs. ICA India Programs are committed to improving the quality of life through better Electrical Safety, Energy Efficiency, Clean Energy and Sustainability. ICA India's efforts have been pivotal to advancing better standards, across various products, applications, and industries, by leveraging upon the superior technical performance of copper.

