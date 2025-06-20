Core Investment company within Aditya Birla Group, Pilani Investment reports Net Profit of Rs. 98.46 crore for the FY 2024-25

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20: Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd (BSE: 539883, NSE: PILANIINVS), a Core Investment Company within Aditya Birla Group, primarily focused on managing investments in other Birla Group companies and providing them with financing has reported a net profit of Rs. 98.46 crore for the FY 2024-25. Total income of the company during the year ended March 2025 was reported at Rs. 307 crore, 7% higher the previous year total income of Rs. 286.3 crore reported in FY 2024. The company has recommended dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the FY 2024-25.

The company has received approval from RBI and received fresh Certificate of Registration on conversion of the Company from Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ICC) to Core Investment Company (CIC).

The board of directors of the company also considered and approved, increase the borrowing powers of the company up to Rs. 3,500 crores, which is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The company has recommended dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuring annual general meeting scheduled to be held on 30th June 2025. The company has fixed Monday, 23rd June 2025, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive the aforesaid dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

Promoter group of company holds 57.55% of the company as on March 2025.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited is registered as a non-deposit-taking NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India. It functions as a core investment company with main activity being investment in shares and securities of the Aditya Birla group companies and providing finance to them.

