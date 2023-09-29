Corky Comfort with BIRKENSTOCK

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 29: The conscious footwear aficionado of today wants more than just a fashionable sandal. What if we told you that you can get stylish footwear, coupled with utmost comfort and function, that is also sustainable? With cork sandals, you get the best of all worlds.

* Cork is Comfortable: The natural material insulates, helping maintain the foot climate. It contours to the shape of your feet, allowing them to hold a natural stance. The shock-absorption property is an added bonus, enabling a pleasant walking experience.

* Cork is Beneficial: The firm material ensures a good foundation for your feet. Cork is super flexible and resilient and allows your feet to rest comfortably. Its moisture-absorbing properties make it comfortable to wear in all seasons.

* Cork is Sustainable: The natural material is derived from oak trees in environmentally friendly ways. It is lightweight, breathable, and durable. When well-maintained, cork footwear can last for years.

When it’s cork sandals, BIRKENSTOCK, the 250-year-old German footwear brand, comes to mind instantaneously. They used a mix of natural cork and latex to create their iconic anatomically shaped footbed that became synonymous with comfort as we know it today. The deep heel cup, support arches, and roomy toe box allow your feet to spread out naturally. The footbed aids in the rolling motion of walking, engages the right muscles, prevents ankle twisting, and ensures good foot health and climate. The natural grainy texture and apt balance of firmness and cushioning make the wearing experience sublime.

Here are our top five BIRKNESTOCK picks that will give you the best of comfort and style:

1. The BIRKENSTOCK Naples clog is a versatile footwear choice for men. The closed-toe design ensures a perfect grip, and the slip-on-wearing style offers comfort. The mink semi-open moccasin-style clog is made of soft suede leather with distinct stitching detail.

2. Futuristic and feminine, BIRKENSTOCK St. Barths is a slip-on sandal for women. The butter-colored wide dual straps have narrow interconnected straps with adjustable convex zamak buckles. The natural leather sandals feature a leather-lined semi-exquisite footbed. The discontinuous sole makes the rolling motion of walking easy and way more comfortable.

3. For sneaker lovers, the unisex BIRKENSTOCK Bend is a no-brainer. The simple low sneaker has a fun and casual appeal with its color-blocked upper. The indigo blue and eggshell sneakers are made using flesh-out nubuck leather and natural leather. Slightly darker blue tie-up laces finish the shoe. The PU and cork midsole ensures added comfort and shock absorption.

4. BIRKENSTOCK also offers the comfort of the cork footbed in Ludry, a home slipper. Thanks to the flexible buckle strap, it can be worn as an open clog or a backstrap sandal. The removable footbed allows you to insert the regular, soft, or shearling lined footbed based on your comfort. The cozy black suede leather home shoe is like a comfortable, warm hug on your feet.

5. No conversation about BIRKENSTOCK is complete without mentioning Arizona. The iconic slip-on sandals feature a double strap upper with big metallic buckles for extra oomph. The contrast of the thyme nubuck leather upper and big gold buckles exudes an elegant yet bold look, making it a versatile accessory.

Experience the magic of unparalleled comfort with BIRKENSTOCK cork sandals. No matter your style, we have a stylish and comfortable cork sandal made just for you. Take your pick from their exhaustive range today!

